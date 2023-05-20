How did Timaru council's buy out of a gang pad come about?

Timaru mayor Nigel Bowen speaks about the council's decision to buy and demolish the long-time gang headquarters at Washdyke.

Days after the Timaru District Council confirmed it had bought a former gang pad, it is refusing to say how much was spent or answer any questions relating to the deal – despite the mayor confirming it paid $1.26 million.

Praise has been heaped on the council from around the country for the way it swiftly took action to purchase and demolish the gang pad at the centre of escalating tensions between the Devils Henchmen and the Rebels, after the latter took over the long-time headquarters of the former earlier this month.

On Tuesday, the council announced it had bought 90 Meadows Rd and promptly demolished buildings on the site that afternoon.

The council would not give a dollar figure for the purchase that day, but said “if you go by the GV it’s probably a good guide’’.

READ MORE:

* Not welcome here: Former Timaru mayor speaks out about standing up to gangs

* Community reacts to demolition of Timaru gang pad

* Council buys Timaru gang pad, begins demolition amid tensions



According to Quotable Value, the property at 90 Meadows Rd was 8766sqm and had a capital value of $1.26m as of September 2020.

The council is still refusing to say how much it paid for the property or answer questions relating to how the sale came about and who authorised the purchase. Its official response: “council is involved in an ongoing process to acquire property and will not be commenting further’’.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru District mayor Nigel Bowen at 90 Meadows Rd on Tuesday, just hours before the council demolished the properties.

However, on Friday afternoon mayor Nigel Bowen confirmed it had paid $1.26m, and said he was unaware the request for the information had been refused by council staff.

He also said he believed the property was worth much more, and was quoted in other media giving a value of $1.8m.

Bowen would not be drawn on how the sale came about and who made the decision.

The council’s property management policy included a flow chart clearly setting out the rules for acquiring property, which could be viewed on its website.

It stated: If an outside offer is received to sell the council an item of property, or it identifies a need to acquire property, the council’s property unit “canvasses chief executive, group managers and Timaru District Holdings Ltd to determine whether there is a requirement identified or an opportunity to develop the land’’.

Its corporate services unit then reported to community boards and standing committees policy and development committee, with one report, of surplus/available property with a recommendation for transfer, sale or purchase.

The council then decided to purchase property for the specific purpose on the recommendation of the committee.

Corporate services then actioned decisions taking into consideration specific to the instructions of the group manager.

There was no record of a meeting of the committee, as would usually be the case with meetings listed on the council’s website.

On Tuesday, mayor Nigel Bowen said the opportunity to buy the property had been presented to the council “late last week”.

“We worked pretty quickly over the weekend to get all the dots lined up ... so we would be in a position to purchase.”

A Canterbury property lawyer, who Stuff has agreed not to name, said sales and purchase agreements for properties could be almost instantaneous.

“Everything is online now these days – all titles are online now,’’ they said.

“If the total amount of money can be transferred over it can be done instantaneously. The settlement can be done on the same day.’’

According to the council’s website, anyone planning a project that involved demolishing, constructing, or altering a building, was likely to need some form of consent before proceeding.

“All building work (whether or not it requires consent) must comply with the Building Act 2004 and the Building Code,’’ it said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A digger smashes through the property at 90 Meadows Rd, Timaru, on Tuesday.

Timeline

May 6 and 7: The long-time headquarters of the Devils Henchmen Motorcycle Club at 90 Meadows Rd, Timaru, appeared to have been taken over by the Rebels Motorcycle Club amid “tensions between the two gangs’’ during that weekend.

May 9: Timaru mayor Nigel Bowen airs his concerns about the potential proliferation of gang activity and the impact of drugs on the community at a Timaru District Council meeting, asking the council to support him in writing to Police Minister Ginny Andersen.

May 11: Armed police respond to reports of gunshots at the gang pad, cordons were put in place as a precaution, but nothing of concern was located, police say.

May 15: The insignia of the Rebels is removed from the gang pad and four men – aged 37, 51, 54 and 61, are arrested after police execute a search warrant at the property. At least a dozen police vehicles, fire and ambulance crews arrived at the property at 6.55am.

May 16: The Timaru District Council announces it has purchased the property at 60 Meadows Rd. By 4.30pm most of the buildings on the site have been demolished.

May 18: Former Timaru mayor Janie Annear who also took a hard line against increasing gang activity in the town in the late 2000s praises the council for its actions.

The finer details of how the Timaru District Council bought, and then demolished, the gang pad at the centre of gang tensions in the town, remain unclear.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Police at the property on Tuesday morning, ahead of its demolition.