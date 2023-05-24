Chemist Warehouse advertising jobs in Timaru

Chemist Warehouse is advertising jobs in a “brand-new store’’ in Timaru. (File photo)

Australian retail giant Chemist Warehouse looks set to open a store in Timaru with a range of jobs being advertised online.

The chain, which has more than 40 stores throughout New Zealand, has advertised for a retail manager, dispensary technicians, and pharmacists at a “brand-new store’’ in Timaru, advertisements on job advertising site Seek say.

The ads say the jobs will offer potential employees the chance to “join the Chemist Warehouse NZ family at our brand-new pharmacy opening in Timaru’’.

READ MORE:

* Countdown's new $25 million Timaru North store at Showgrounds officially opens its door

* Australian pharmacy giant Chemist Warehouse to open in Christchurch

* Kmart takes the fight to The Warehouse in the regions



“Be a part of an amazing NZ success story...’’ they say.

The company’s move to the region follows the opening of several new businesses in Timaru, including Look Sharp, and Black and White Coffee Cartel opening at The Showgrounds development in recent months.

Bunnings Warehouse will also open at the site in the next few weeks.

Chemist Warehouse has been approached for comment.