Washdyke roads upgrade plan in the slow lane

A 2021 business case to improve roads in the Washdyke area of Timaru that could include redesign work on an intersection where five teenagers died that year has so far failed to gain backing to proceed.

The Timaru District Council’s “draft Washdyke Industrial Roads Upgrade single stage business case” was compiled in April 2021 to present the case for investment in a safe, accessible and a sustainable transport network in the Washdyke industrial zone in Timaru.

Four months after the report was compiled five teenagers were killed in a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Seadown and Meadows roads, one of the areas mentioned in the 80-page document.

“The geometry of the [Seadown/Meadows] intersection, in particular the acute angle of the intersecting roads results in several safety concerns,” the business case, which appeared to have arrived at a road block, said about the crash scene.

The business case project had its beginnings 12 years before that, “as part of the traffic impact assessment prepared for the Washdyke industrial zone expansion District Plan change in 2009”, the council’s group manager of infrastructure, Andrew Dixon, said.

Dixon said the tragic crash was related to a number of factors, but the crash report said the “road or intersection was not one of them”.

However, the business case report said the crash “demonstrated there is a real problem at the intersection that needs to be resolved”.

The scope of the business case included:

Improvements to efficiency and safety at key intersections that connect the local road network in Washdyke to the state highway network. This primarily includes SH1/Seadown Rd, and SH1/ Meadows Rd.

Address safety problems at the Seadown/Meadows roads intersection and Seadown Rd level crossing.

Provide more opportunities for industrial land subdivision, and improve freight routing efficiency, by providing new road connection(s) within the Washdyke industrial area.

Provide better quality infrastructure for active transport modes.

Stuff An aerial view of the Seadown and Meadows roads intersection, said to have bad geometry, in 2021.

“A draft business case has been prepared by council and submitted to Waka Kotahi for comment prior to being finalised as this is a co-funded project,” Dixon said on Friday.

“We are still waiting on this Waka Kotahi feedback.

“We have made application for Waka Kotahi funding assistance for the Washdyke Rd improvements project, but until the business case is finalised, funding will not be allocated.

“Generally, getting funding for improvements from Waka Kotahi in provincial New Zealand is challenging.

“Council needs to meet the agency set-out investment criteria and have a strong alignment to the Government Policy Statement on Transport (GPS).

“Currently the GPS focus is on specific Road to Zero projects and active transport initiatives, which this intersection unfortunately, does not currently meet this criteria.”

The business case identified and confirmed the following issues:

Poor local road accessibility in Washdyke limits industrial growth.

Safety problems at the Seadown and Meadows roads intersection.

Safety risks at the Seadown Rd rail crossing.

Limited travel options for walking and cycling into and around Washdyke.

Significant capacity (and safety) issues at SH1/Meadows Rd intersection.

Minor queuing issue at the SH1/Seadown Rd intersection

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson acknowledged on Monday it was in receipt of the business case, which it said it funded.

“As the implementation of the business case was not submitted for inclusion in the 2021-24 National Land Transport Programme, it is not eligible for funding assistance in this (current) three-year period,’’ the spokesperson said.

“We will consider the implementation of the business case as part of working collaboratively with Timaru District Council to develop their low cost low risk (under $2 million) and improvements programme bid for the 2024-27 National Land Transport Programme.

“The intention of the business case is to determine the next steps for work at Washdyke, which we will be advancing with Timaru District.”

The council’s draft 2023-2024 Annual Plan recognised the stalled state, listing it as one of several projects that been deferred to future years due to the extensive planning work required to deliver.