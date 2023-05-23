Ashburton angler to cough up $3530 for illegal fishing at Mackenzie Basin hydro canals

Fishing at dusk on the Tekapo Canal. An angler has been caught illegally fishing in a night-time operation.

An Ashburton angler who caught more than his share without a sports fishing licence at the Mackenzie Basin hydro canals must pay $3530 in fines and costs.

Tare Tare was found by Fish & Game rangers during a night-time compliance operation during Labour Weekend last year.

He claimed he held a valid sports fish licence, but subsequent enquires showed that was false, Fish & Game New Zealand said in a media release on Tuesday.

SUPPLIED Central South Island Fish & Game compliance co-ordinator Hamish Stevens displays equipment and catch seized from anglers in March 2022.

“Tare was also found to have exceeded his daily bag limit of two sports fish, and was still fishing when approached by Fish & Game Rangers.”

Tare was charged under the Conservation Act. He pleaded guilty to fishing without a sports fishing licence, providing false and misleading information to a ranger, exceeding the daily bag limit, and continuing to fish after having already taken a daily bag, in the Timaru District Court on Wednesday, May 17.

Central South Island Fish & Game compliance coordinator Hamish Stevens said it was disappointing the rangers were encountering repeat offending by sports fishers.

“This result sends a clear message to those who flout the rules that offending of this nature will be taken seriously by the courts.

“Anglers who are tempted to break the rules or fish without a sports fishing licence need to realise they are risking criminal conviction and fines.

“In determining the penalty, Community Magistrate [Sally] O’Brien took into consideration Tare’s previous history of similar offending, which took place only four years ago.”

Every person fishing for sports fish, including trout and salmon, was required under the Conservation Act to purchase and hold a valid sports fishing licence.

“Daily bag limits are set by Fish & Game to ensure the sustainability of the fishing resource for future generations; anglers who exceed bag limits put sustainability at risk.”