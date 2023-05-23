Police seek public's help to find those responsible for damaging 17 vehicles across Timaru

A police spokesperson said they had received 17 reports of vehicles being damaged between Friday and Sunday.

Police are seeking the public’s help to find those responsible for damaging multiple vehicles across Timaru at the weekend.

A police spokesperson said Timaru police had received 17 reports of vehicles being damaged between Friday and Sunday, in most occasions, by rocks thrown at the vehicle.

“The offending appears to occur overnight and is discovered in the morning,” the spokesperson said.

“It is frustrating and inconvenient for victims and an unnecessary cost for them to bear. We want to get these offenders off the street, and ask anyone with information to contact us.”

They said the offending was not confined to any particular area, and police had received reports of vehicle damage from across Timaru.

“In some cases, it appears rocks have been thrown at vehicle windows from a moving car.

“We expect there are more instances of vehicles being damaged, and urge people to make a report with police.

“We also would like to hear from anyone who has witnessed suspicious activity, or who has CCTV footage of this offending.”

Anyone with information regarding these can call 105, or make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz.

Police advised people park off the street, park in well-lit areas and remove valuables from within vehicles.