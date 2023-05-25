Mackenzie council's severance payments to staff exceed $300,000 in past five years

The Mackenzie District Council has finally adopted its 2021-2022 Annual Report which reveals the amount of severance payments paid to departing staff. (File photo)

A $190,000 severance payout to a departing chief executive is one of eight payments totalling more than $300,000 that have been made to staff leaving the Mackenzie District Council in the past five financial years.

The $187,869 payout to “a chief executive”, along with a further $56,785 to “an employee”, are listed in the council’s 2021-2022 Annual Report that was formally adopted at an extraordinary meeting in Fairlie on May 16.

Overall, Mackenzie, the second-smallest district council population-wise in New Zealand, has paid out $306,680 in severance payments since the 2018-2019 financial year.

The $187,869 payout correlates with the sudden departure of then chief executive Suzette van Aswegen who left in November 2021 just three days after her departure was announced by council.

At the time of van Aswegen’s departure, council spokesperson Chris Clarke said she had decided to leave after declining the council’s offer to extend her employment agreement for a further two years.

Clarke added that van Aswegen, who is now executive director community services for the City of Armadale Council in Western Australia, had wanted to be closer to family in Perth.

Van Aswegen, replaced by Angela Oosthuizen in October 2022, had been in the role for two years during which the council struggled with a number of issues including high staff turnover and missed statutory deadlines.

In September 2020 Van Aswegen also gained publicity for saying at a meeting that working for the Mackenzie District Council was “not for sissies” when questioned on high staff turnover and why staff were not taking their leave.

On Wednesday, the council issued the following statement to The Timaru Herald:

“In November 2021 the previous chief executive officer, Suzette van Aswegen, announced that she had decided to decline the council’s offer to extend her employment agreement with the council for another two years.

“Council is not able to comment on confidential employment details, including the settlement disclosed in the Annual Report, which relate to other matters.”

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Former Mackenzie District Council chief executive Suzette van Aswegen.

The council’s annual report shows that the total remuneration (including any non-financial benefits) for the chief executive for the year to November 2021 when Van Aswegen departed was $388,000 plus an additional $118,000 for her replacement from December 2021.

The council’s report also shows that it had 12 people earning over $100,000 a year at June 30, 2022, with two of those in the $140,000 to $259,999 band. A further seven earned $80,000-$99,999, 12 on $60,000-$79,999 and 11 on $59,999 and less.

At June 30, 2022, the council had 39.2 full-time equivalent employees which compares to 42.2 in 2021 and 50 in March 2023.

The severance payouts to the chief executive and employee were the highest of the eight made from 2018-2022.

CHLOE RANFORD/LDR Angela Oosthuizen, the former chief executive of the Kaikoura District Council, was appointed chief executive of the Mackenzie District in October 2022.

In 2020-21 council made severance payouts totalling $17,500 ($11,000 and $6500) while in 2018-2019 there were four totalling $44,526 ($11,175, $10,156, $10,996 and $12,228).

There were no such payouts in 2019-2020 and the figures from 2022-2023 are not yet available.

Council, when asked by The Timaru Herald about associated legal costs to the payouts, said that “legal costs are not separately identified from other legal costs not directly attributed to any severance payments”.