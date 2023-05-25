Timaru boy, 10, hailed 'a hero' for saving his grandma's life

Xzaviah Ruddle, 10, will be receiving St John’s Super Saver Bravery award for saving his grandma’s life in November.

A 10-year-old Timaru South School pupil has been hailed a hero for saving his grandma’s life when she suffered a medical event in November.

Xzaviah Ruddle will be presented with St John’s Super Saver Bravery award on June 9 for calling emergency services and guiding them to his grandmother who was unresponsive after suffering a hypoglycaemic episode in November.

Xzaviah said he was scared when the incident happened and called his dad, Brent, and called 111 soon after. He was also calming his younger sister Izabellah down.

He said he was excited to get the award at the school assembly and would also be performing a Kapa Haka.

READ MORE:

* Person injured in two-car crash in Waimate

* Person seriously injuired after being trapped under quad bike in Timaru

* Person injured in water incident at Auckland's Epsom



Brent said the incident occurred a short while after Xzaviah, who was nine at the time, was dropped off at his grandma’s place after school.

“I felt proud of what he did. He’s a hero. For him to do something like that took a lot of bravery.

“I was at work on the night shift and my dad had dropped him off and a bit later mum was in shock , and he immediately rang me and my dad.

“He was clear and precise with the 111 operator on what happened and where they were located.

“He told the operator they needed an ambulance as soon as possible.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Xzaviah’s sister Izabellah, mum Dayna, Xzaviah and dad Brent pictured on Thursday.

Brent said, while waiting for the ambulance to arrive, Xzaviah also kept his younger sister calm by telling her – “It will be alright”.

Xzaviah’s mum Dayna said what he did was “awesome” and she was “very proud” of him.

Brent said St John’s school programme really helped his son and he hoped it would feature more in South Canterbury schools.

“Because of the programme, my son and daughter have memorised our phone numbers and know what to do and what to say when they call 111. Its awesome he remembered everything he learnt.

“The programme is a need at every school. They had CPR training at school a while ago and all they spoke about when they came home is what they learnt during the training.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Xzaviah Ruddle kept his younger sister calm during the incident by telling her – “It will be alright”.

Hato Hone St John head of community education Jacci Tatnell said Xzaviah’s actions were another “wonderful example” of how young children can save lives.

“Xzaviah’s actions highlight the importance of teaching basic first aid to every child in New Zealand,” Tatnell said.

“That is why we are committed to delivering our ASB St John in Schools programme to tamariki throughout Aotearoa.

“We know that equipping children with the skills and confidence to take action in an emergency will save lives and build stronger, more resilient communities.”

St John/Supplied Hato Hone St John head of community education Jacci Tatnell said Xzaviah’s actions were another “wonderful example” of how young children can save lives.

The programme taught pupils a range of skills, from how to recognise emergency services to how to assess potential dangers or challenges within their environment.

They learn how to call 111 when responding to an emergency, perform effective CPR, prevent injuries in the home, and use the DRABC (Danger, Response, Airway, Breathing and Circulation) technique in an emergency.

Xzaviah will be presented with the award at the school assembly on June 9.