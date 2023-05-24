Fuel spending spree on company card ends at nearly 3500 litres

A Timaru man stole almost 3500 litres of fuel over a nearly eight-month period in 2022.

A 20-year-old man used his employer’s fuel card to fill up his and his friends’ vehicles, racking up 101 unauthorised transactions.

Jalen Johnston’s eight-month spending spree across the South Island in 2022 totalled more than $8400 for almost 3500 litres of fuel.

Johnston’s employer was a mowing contractor, Corde Limited, which was engaged by the Timaru District Council, the Timaru District Court heard on Tuesday.

He appeared before Judge Dominic Dravitzki for sentencing on a representative charge of theft in a special relationship, and a charge of disqualified driving.

“You had access to the fuel card to refuel your mower ... it was strictly for those purposes,” Judge Dravitzki said.

Between December 31, 2021, and August 30, 2022, Johnston had the card and “dishonestly used it, with 101 unauthorised transactions fuelling up yours and your associates’ personal vehicles with petrol”.

Judge Dravitzki said Johnston had been found out because the mower he was using ran on diesel, and a number of the purchases were made when he was on sick leave, statutory holidays or annual leave.

The purchases were made at various fuel stations across the lower South Island.

“You had no authority to use it and a substantial amount of fuel was taken, almost 3500 litres, worth $8477.”

Judge Dravitzki said Johnston had admitted the facts when confronted by police.

Johnston was caught driving while disqualified on Coonoor​ Rd, just 15 days after a nine-month disqualification had been imposed, in the Timaru District Court on December 7, 2021.

The defendant’s lawyer, Tiffany McRae, said her client had accepted the theft was a completely unacceptable thing to do.

“He has the support of his family and acknowledges reparation needs to be repaid ... he has $500 to start that today, and can pay a further $50 per week.”

Judge Dravitzki said Johnston had a “very limited criminal history and nothing of dishonesty”, however the charge of theft in the aggravated form meant it was serious offending.

However, the judge said a report gave him more background, including the fact Johnston had suffered a significant head injury in a sporting contest about three years ago.

“Certainly your family believes there are ongoing effects in decision-making and impulse control.

“I also accept you are remorseful.

“You are a young person, though starting to appear before the courts regularly ... I accept you have challenges.”

Johnston was ordered to pay reparation of $8477, sentenced to five months’ community detention and six months’ supervision on the theft charge, and had a further six months added to his disqualified driving period from September.