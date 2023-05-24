Woman warned continued drug use could land her in jail

Methamphetamine and pipes were found when police searched a Timaru address on November 30, 2022. (File photo)

A 36-year-old woman caught with enough drugs to be facing drug-dealing charges has been instead convicted of possession.

Gemma Lee Trainor, of Timaru, was caught with 6 grams of cannabis on October 21, 2022, followed by 9g of methamphetamine and 10g of cannabis leaf material on November 30, 2022, along with pipes and bongs for consumption.

However there were no scales or money found with the drugs, police prosecutor Dave Ellis said at the Timaru District Court on Tuesday, when asked by Judge Dominic Dravitzki why Trainor was only facing drug possession charges.

“There was no other supporting evidence ... they appear to be for personal supply,” Ellis said.

Trainor’s lawyer, Matthew Bonniface, admitted “it is quite a high amount”.

“It speaks to her addiction. Almost all her previous convictions can relate back to drug addiction.”

Judge Dravitzki said the defendant was first caught by police when a car she was in was stopped and searched.

Trainor was found in possession of “three small bags of cannabis – 6g – and you admitted it was yours”.

About a month later a search warrant was executed at Trainor’s address and 9g of meth were found in a black satchel, along with two used glass meth pipes and two glass bongs.

“Also located were multiple zip-lock bags, containing 10g of cannabis leaf material.

“You again admitted it was all yours for personal use.”

Judge Dravitzki said Trainor did not have a long criminal history relevant to the drug offending, but the pre-sentence report made for “sad and unfortunate reading in many ways” as to how her offending began in 2017.

“Since then you have been involved in drug use and as a result before court.

“On a more positive note you have voluntarily re-engaged with [residential addiction treatment] Caroline House.”

Judge Dravitzki said the defendant appeared to have made positive changes and referred to the report that she seemed to be trying to address the drug issue in her life and was assessed as a low risk of reoffending.

However, Trainor was advised that a meth quantity of 5g or more created a “presumption” that it was possessed for supply.

“What I’m saying to you is you need to look really hard at matters and try to make those changes.”

Judge Dravitzki admitted beating addiction issues was a difficult process, but said Trainor has been accumulating drug offences.

“If you were to be before the court again for serious drug dealing ... it is highly likely to be a period of imprisonment, given the previous sentences that have been imposed.

“You need to understand that you must not come back before the court again.”

Trainor was sentenced to four months’ community detention and 12 months’ intensive supervision.