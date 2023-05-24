Timaru's vehicle damage count rises as police seek vehicle of interest

A car window is smashed at Flemington St on May 16, a few days before the weekend spate of wilful damage.

Police have now confirmed more than 20 vehicles were damaged across Timaru at the weekend and they are actively seeking a vehicle of interest.

A police spokesperson on Tuesday said Timaru police had received 17 reports of vehicles being damaged between Friday and Sunday, in most occasions, by rocks thrown at the vehicle.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson confirmed the number had since risen to over 20 reports during the same period, and a review of CCTV footage led police to believe a yellow Toyota Altezza was involved.

“Police are following positive lines of inquiry,” the spokesperson said.

The vehicle of interest was believed to be a late 90s or early 2000s model. The damage to the vehicles was predominantly to the windows, and nothing has been reported stolen from the damaged vehicles.

Another common characteristic of the spate of wilful damage was the hand-sized, smooth river rocks that were used in the majority of the incidents.

The incidents spanned the length of Timaru including areas like Marchwiel, Gleniti and Wai-iti Rd, Otipua Rd, Pages Rd and Spring Rd.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents, witnesses and people with CCTV footage could call 105, or make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz.

Police advised people to park off the street, park in well-lit areas and remove valuables from within vehicles.