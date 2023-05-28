Samoa Language Week: Timaru man proud of his culture and language

Multicultural Aoraki's Maturo Siaosi explains five simple greetings ahead of Samoa Language Week.

Having arrived in New Zealand as a 17-year-old knowing very little English, Maturo Siaosi knows the importance of language.

A couple of decades on, Siaosi remains in Timaru, and uses his first language Samoan every day as he teaches it to his children.

He is proud of his culture and language, and is excited to share that with the community, especially this week.

Vaiaso o le Gagana Samoa - Samoa Language Week 2023 began on Sunday and runs until Saturday.

This year’s theme is “Mitamita i lau gagana, maua’a lou fa’asinomaga” which means “Be proud of your language and grounded in your identity”.

“That’s definitely something I am – proud,’’ Siaosi said.

This year's theme focused on the importance of language and identity, which were key for those in the community who had moved here from Samoa, he said.

“I am proud that I have kept my language, the Samoan language.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Multicultural Aoraki’s Maturo Siaosi is proud to be celebrating Samoa Language Week.

“Whenever I hear it spoken, it gives me goosebumps.’’

However, it has not always been this way, since his move to Timaru as a young man on a rugby scholarship.

When he first moved to the region he knew “yes’’ and “no’’, and not much else.

“English wasn’t compulsory back home, and when I came here, I was so scared of talking to people.

“It was tough.’’

He said it was not until he scored seven tries in a rugby game that he felt a connection with his teammates, and this made it easier to build up friendships.

Now, in his work with Multicultural Aoraki, he helps Samoans living in South Canterbury to establish a new life and settle into a new town, where the weather is different, and the language is different.

“I’m helping them often, by translating.

“I know the feeling when you move here – it’s challenging.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The theme of this year’s week is “Be proud of your language and grounded in your identity”.

He said it is important to him that his children know the language, and he is proud to teach them.

His nieces and nephews moved to Timaru three years ago, and he said he made sure they spoke both Samoan and English.

This year’s Samoa Language Week would be celebrated in several ways across the district, including a celebration on Wednesday with invited guests, including agency representatives and school principals.

Those in attendance would learn more about the culture including sampling Samoan food, and by watching traditional dance.

There would also be a celebration at Ara Institute of Canterbury Timaru campus on Tuesday, and Timaru South School and Timaru Boys’ High School would also be doing something during the week, he said.

Rounding off the week would be an event in Waimate on Friday.