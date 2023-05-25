Waitaki Whitestone Geopark designated New Zealand's first and Australasia’s only Unesco Global Geopark

The Elephant Rocks, near Duntroon, in the Waitaki District.

The Waitaki Whitestone Geopark (WWG) has officially been designated as New Zealand's first, and Australasia’s only, Unesco Global Geopark.

The application to Unesco's Global Geopark Council (GGC) was accepted in September last year and was followed by the executive board of Unesco endorsing the recommendation in May.

GGC members had assessed and considered nine new applications for geopark accreditation at a meeting in early September. The GGC proposed to forward the nominations of seven new geoparks to Unesco's executive board for its endorsement with WWG being one of them.

In a statement on Thursday, WWG Trust chairperson Helen Jansen said the trust had always believed WWG was a “very special area, telling the story of the 8th continent”.

“It is the collective wisdom of many contributors over the years that has brought the Waitaki and New Zealand to this exciting and historic moment.

“We are making a significant contribution to the global understanding of the land and its cultures.”

Unesco defines a Global Geopark as: “a single, unified geographical area where sites and landscapes of international geological significance are managed with a holistic concept of protection, education and sustainable development.”

Waitaki Whitestone Geopark Trust The Moeraki Boulders were some 65 million years in the making.

There are only 19 Unesco Global Geoparks in the Southern Hemisphere and New Zealand is now one of only 48 countries globally that has this distinguished Unesco designation.

There are about 1000 Geoparks around the world, however just 195 have this highest designation.

The statement said the key to the success of the application was the partnership with mana whenua.

Te Rūnanga o Moeraki Upoko David Higgins said they welcome the announcement and support from Unesco Global Geoparks in the recognition of their ancestral landscape and cultural sites and their significance to Kāi Tahu whānui.

Waitaki Whitestone Geopark Trust An example of Māori rock art at the Takiroa archaeological site that is alongside State Highway 83 near Duntroon in the Waitaki District.

“We see this as a positive step forward to support our aspirations to protect these sites for visitors and future generations to enjoy,” Higgins said.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher said this had been “a long time coming” and thanks to the work of many volunteers, they had succeeded in becoming New Zealand’s first Unesco Global Geopark.

“The opportunities this creates for us now need to be built on, to make Waitaki the best Global Geopark in the Southern Hemisphere, sharing our stories with the world,” Kircher said.

Chairperson of the New Zealand national commission for Unesco, Liz Longworth, said, as a designated Unesco Global Geopark, WWG was no longer a single entity but part of a “network that raises awareness of our geological heritage on a global scale”.

John Bisset/Stuff Waitaki District mayor Gary Kircher said WWG’s designation had been “a long time coming”.

“A network that will help promote and enhance sustainable geotourism in the Waitaki region to a domestic and international audience,” Longworth said.

Geopark manager Lisa Heinz said: “The desire to create a Geopark in the Waitaki started with the establishment of the Vanished World Trail and Centre in Duntroon and would not have been possible without the enormous contribution that the volunteer members of the Vanished World Incorporated Society have made.

“It is humbling to see how more and more communities have become an active part of the Waitaki Whitestone Geopark over the years.”

The statement said Waitaki Whitestone Geopark’s new designation would bring “many benefits” to the Waitaki District and New Zealand as a whole.

“It will boost tourism and provide opportunities for local businesses and communities to develop sustainable tourism initiatives.

“The Geopark will also serve as an educational resource, providing opportunities for students and researchers to study the area's geology and cultural heritage.”