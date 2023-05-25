Sight impairment no barrier for Timaru art auction organiser

Timaru artist Hayden Timmings has helped organise an art auction raising money for the Federated Farmers' Cyclone Relief Fund.

Hayden Timmings still remembers having a piece of his art work selected to be hung in a gallery for the first time.

Aged 7 at the time, his painting of a tree was put on display at the Aigantighe Art Gallery. The Timaru man was diagnosed with a multitude of eye conditions when he was 2, but had always enjoyed painting.

Now he wants to encourage established and new artists to show their work, through an art auction in the town – the third he has organised, all raising money for a good cause.

“I am blind enough that I can’t see,’’ Timmings said.

“But it has never been a barrier. I’m blind enough that I can’t drive.’’

He did struggle with day-to-day schoolwork, such as reading information from a whiteboard, or reading instructions.

He was also diagnosed with specific learning disabilities as an 8-year-old, but it was art where he found his true talents.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Timaru artist Hayden Timmings, and mother Lisa Timmings, look through the catalogue for the upcoming Hector Black's Art Auction.

“Since I can remember, I have always done art,’’ he said.

“It was something we did at home, and at preschool.’’

Going on to secondary school, Timmings continued with his art work but failed NCEA levels 1 and 2 in the subject.

It was following a year at Community College, tutored by Wayne Patrick, that he took a leap of faith and enroled at the Ara Institute of Canterbury’s Timaru campus.

He said he found his feet in the class and in 2019, graduated with a New Zealand Diploma in Digital Media and Design.

“I did pretty good stuff there [at polytech].’’

He now worked on his art most of the time from a Stafford St studio he shared with other creatives.

Working with computer graphics, Timmings said he liked to create images around well-known shapes and objects, as well as mental health messages, and humour.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Some of the work to be sold in the upcoming art auction.

Using the computer programme allowed him to enlarge his work, he said.

And he would hold a solo exhibition later this year at the place where he first displayed his work – the Aigantighe Art Gallery.

“That’s exciting.’’

But at the moment he was in full swing preparing the last touches for the Hector Black’s Art Auction on Sunday.

All 50 works sold at the exhibition, open to contributions from artist throughout the community, would give 10% to the Federated Farmers Cyclone Relief Fund.

The third art auction he had organised with Hector Black’s Tim Black, Timmings said the auction gave people a platform to show their work to the public, “and realise people do want to buy their stuff”.

Twenty-five artists had entered work in the auction, including one from Auckland, he said.

“It just gets bigger every year.’’

He said it was exciting for artists to see their work being auctioned, and he would be one of those, with three pieces in this year’s sale.

Hector Black’s Art Auction starts at 2pm on Sunday at 129a Stafford St.