Mackenzie District Council avoids public Annual Plan input again

The newly compliant Twizel Events Centre will host the Mackenzie District Council’s meeting on May 30.

A rates rise of 10.2% is expected but for the second straight year there will be no consultation for the public on the Mackenzie District Council's Annual Plan.

A report for the council’s meeting in Twizel’s newly compliant events centre on Tuesday says it is not required to consult on the 2023-2024 plan under the Local Government Act because “changes to the program [SIC] of work do not differ significantly or materially from that indicated in the current (2021-2031) Long Term Plan (LTP)”.

However, the report, from Chris Clarke, the council’s general manager, information, engagement and community development, “proposes to make the draft plan publicly available via the council website”.

The Mackenzie council’s LTP has forecast a 10.2% rates increase for 2023-2034 which follows on from the 17% rise that was in the LTP and adopted without public consultation for 2022-2023.

Clarke’s report follows a similar path to 2022 which said instead of public consultation, council would engage with its community by providing key information about the budgets and work programme and what ratepayers could expect to see completed during the year.

“The 2023/24 Annual Plan will be finalised and adopted by council at the council meeting on June 27, 2023,” the report says.

“Council is required to make the adopted 2023/24 Annual Plan available to the public within one month of its adoption.

“The adopted plan will be made available on the council’s website and at the council offices in Fairlie and Twizel, and a media statement will be released.

“To satisfy legislative requirements, the council will also provide the 2023/24 Annual Plan to the Secretary of Local Government, the Auditor-General and the Parliamentary Library.”

Clarke’s report ends by asking the council to receive the 2023-2024 draft Annual Plan for the purpose of making it publicly available.

In contrast to Mackenzie, the Waimate and Timaru District councils are both headed down the public consultation path with proposed rates increases averaging 7.54% and 12.5% respectively.