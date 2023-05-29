Lower speed limits proposed for all rural Mackenzie District roads

The new speed limit on rural roads in the Mackenzie District will be 80kph under a proposed speed management plan. (File photo)

Speed limits on all rural roads in the Mackenzie District will be cut by 20kph if the council adopts a draft speed management plan.

The plan goes before the council on Tuesday in Twizel along with a covering report from David Adamson, the general manager of operations, planning and regulatory services, who said despite a lot of evidence in New Zealand that lower speeds save lives, lower speed limits are still unpopular with many, especially when it comes to lowering speed limits on our rural roads.

Adamson said the goal of the plan “is to create a safe and efficient road network that balances the needs of all road users while minimising the risk of crashes and fatalities”.

“Overall, a speed management plan can help improve road safety, build community engagement, use resources effectively, increase compliance with speed limits, and have a positive impact on the environment.

Adamson said the difficult position for the council is around rural residential properties, the likes of Manuka Tce, Ben Ohau Rd, Nixons Rd, Te Puke Rd and Jack Lovelock Rd.

“These currently are 100kph roads and this proposal drops the speed to 80kph.

“There is a desire by some residents on these roads to drop the speeds further to say 60kph, but this would be out of context with the wider regional plan.”

The draft plan has a table of the current average operating speed on 111 rural roads in the Mackenzie District and 30 average 17kph or less. At the other end of the average operating speeds, only Pareora Gorge Rd (92kph) and Raincliff Rd (88kph) exceed the proposed 80kph limit.

Adamson said the intent of uniformity across proposals is that it is simple and motorists instinctively know what the speed is.

“This also means we limit the number of signs on our network.”

The Grim Reaper features in this stark Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency road safety campaign.

Adamson said a 60kph limit is slightly better than 80kph, but the car versus pedestrian outcome at 60kph is still not acceptable (95% risk of death occurring) “hence the trade-off to leave at 80kph”.

“It is important that we do not give people a false sense of safety thus another reason of concern,” he said.

Adamson said also they need to do a better job in communicating with the public about the reasons for, and the benefits of, lower speed limits.

“This is an opportunity for council to have this hard conversation, be direct and share the facts.

“Most people find it acceptable that our road network operates with relatively few safety mechanisms to protect users from death and serious injury.

“Building regulations require balconies to have railings, so you don’t fall and hurt yourself. You can’t even build a pool in New Zealand without it being fenced – because accidents happen, and we have to plan for that.

“Many more people are killed or seriously injured on our roads than from falling off balconies or drowning in swimming pools.”

Adamson's recommendation to council is that it consults with the community over the plan.

The key proposals of the draft plan are:

All schools in the Mackenzie District have been included if they are located on council roads. There are seven of them.

The maximum speed limit for roads around schools is 30kph.

For urban roads, the council is proposing a speed of 40kph.

For rural roads, the council is proposing a speed of 80kph.

Speed management plans have been ordered New Zealand-wide by the Director of Land Transport and October 5, 2023, the final date for publication of any consultation draft speed management plan. March 29, 2004, is the final date for submitting the final draft plan for certification.