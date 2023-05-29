Light and sound show draws thousands to Timaru's Botanic Gardens

Large crowds attended the Illuminate lighting and sound display at Timaru's Botanic Gardens over the weekend.

With three out of four evenings sold out – meaning thousands were in attendance, Timaru’s Illuminate light and sound show is likely to return to town next year.

The four-evening event, which finished on Sunday, was held at the Timaru Botanic Gardens and featured massive light displays, carnival rides, sound activations, and a food alley.

The show was run by Event Hire, a company run by Philip Anderson, his twin brother Nick and Michael Dewar – all formerly of Timaru.

On Monday, Philip Anderson said he was thrilled with the show’s success.

“We said when we were planning it if we got more than 12,000 people through we would be really stoked,’’ he said.

About 1800 were at the opening night’s show, and the remaining evenings were sold out.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Bree Bromwich, 5, enjoys the lights at Saturday’s Illuminate show at the Timaru Botanic Gardens.

“Sold out is about 3500 people,’’ he said.

“There were also door sales that we offered a bit later in the evening.’’

Event Hire will run similar events at Ferrymead Heritage Park in Christchurch in June/July, and in Nelson in September.

These would be held over more evenings than in Timaru, and Anderson hoped if the show returned to the town in 2024, it could have a longer run.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Saturday night’s show was sold out, organisers say.

“We’re definitely keen to come back next year, if it gets the approval.

“Next time we might do it for longer, and utilise more of the park.

“We’re already in a position to put on a show [for Timaru] next year.’’

Anderson praised the layout of the gardens and the “natural scenery’’ that allowed for different displays and points of interest.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A tunnel of lights near the band rotunda at Timaru’s Botanic Gardens during Illuminate.

“The botanic gardens is such an asset for Timaru.

“We love the idea of doing more there as well.’’

The Anderson Rose Garden played host to a range of lights weaving in and out of the paths, and interactive displays, while the garden’s band rotunda also featured in the show.

The tea kiosk, which celebrated its 100th birthday last year, also played host to a silent disco.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Children, and adults, walk along an interactive light board at Illuminate on Saturday night.

The evenings had attracted a wide range of ages, and Anderson said people were well-behaved, and respectful of their surroundings.

Community groups had also got involved, with up to 50 people working on the night to run the shows, he said.

Now the group was packing up ahead of Glow in the Park in Ashburton – a light show on a much smaller scale, Anderson said.

He hoped they would have all the gear out of the botanic gardens by Tuesday night.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff An inflatable astronaut and colourful planets featured near the duck pond at the botanic gardens.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Attendees pose for a photo under a tree in the gardens.