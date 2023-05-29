Stolen vehicle's link to Waimate offences being investigated

The burglary of the service station at Makikihi is one of three Waimate District offences reported early Monday. (File photo)

A stolen vehicle that failed to stop for police in Timaru could be linked to three burglaries in the Waimate District.

The vehicle was spotted in the Seaview area of Timaru at around midnight Sunday but failed to stop, Senior Sergeant Dylan Murray said.

By the time the vehicle was located at 1.40am on Monday in Michael St, Waimate, police also had three burglary incidents to investigate that occurred between Timaru and Waimate at 12.30am, 12.45am and 1.30am.

The first burglary was the NPD service station at Makikihi on State Highway 1 followed by a burglary at the RD Petroleum service station on High St, Waimate, and the burglary of a house in Studholme St.

There have been no arrests yet for any of the incidents.

Murray said police would be investigating whether there were any links.