Artatac goes back-to-back in Timaru Winter Cup

Fourth Amendment sits outside Forty Wives and Eldolar behind the mobile barrier before the start of race one at the Timaru Harness Racing Club’s Winter Cup meeting on Sunday. Fourth Amendment won the race from Opawa Louie and Raging On.

A horse owned by a former South Canterbury couple went back-to-back in the Timaru Harness Racing Club's Winter Cup on Sunday.

The Mark Jones-trained Artatac, owned by Grant and Kathy Hatton and driven by Gemma Thornley, proved too strong for the field, overcoming a 20-metre handicap to win the 2600m race by a nose over Champagneandwine with a neck back to Jimmyray in third.

The five-year-old (Art Major-Tactful Lady) pacer, who has won $163,483 in stakes, produced a gritty effort when sitting parked for the last lap to record his 15th win in 98 starts for the Hattons, who now live in Christchurch. Sunday’s win was his third in the past seven starts with his other two wins this season occurring at Methven and Cheviot.

“He obviously likes the track,” club president Gary Moir said about Artatac.

READ MORE:

* The 78-year-old horse trainer and schoolbus driver

* 'Excellent' response for South Canterbury Racing Club's autumn meet prompts extra race



Moir was delighted with the meeting, the club's final for the 2022-2023 season.

“We were very pleased to see the great crowd turn up and our on-course turnover was up, which is great.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Opawa Louie (No 4), driven by Barry White, is tracked by the winner, Fourth Amendment, (No 9) in race one at the Timaru Harness Racing Club’s Winter Cup meeting.

“It was so good to see that crowd and the fact that people would turn up to the event.”

Moir said the club's 2023-2024 season kicked off on October 1, another Sunday meeting.

“We then race again on November 25, which is a Saturday, and [we] will be looking for groups to join in what will be the pre-Christmas build-up.”