Timaru hotel director 'dishonest' about when hail damage discovered

An aerial view of the roof of the Grosvenor Hotel on the corner of Cains Terrace and Beswick St in central Timaru. (Photo taken May 29, 2023).

A Timaru hotel director has been ruled to have put false details in an insurance claim about hail damage which occurred in a November 2019 storm.

Ping Lim, a director of Polladio Holdings which owns the Grosvenor Hotel, in Timaru, was found to have been “dishonest” in telling the insurance company New India that hail damage had only been noticed in September 2020.

“Polladio was required to tell New India as soon as it was aware of any loss covered under the policy,” the High Court, Auckland, decision of Justice Edwin Wylie​ says.

“Lim was aware of the hail damage by April/May 2020 at the latest. He did not fill out the claim form until early September 2020, and it was not forwarded to New India until September 14, 2020. There was a breach in the policy,” a 19-page decision published on May 25 says.

The policy also provided that New India could decline a claim in the event of dishonesty.

"Here, I am satisfied that Lim was dishonest when he advised [Polladio’s insurance broker] Abbotts in September 2020 that the hail damage to the hotel roof had only been discovered ‘a few weeks earlier’.

"When the broker was asked by New India why the claim had been delayed, the broker relied on Lim’s advice and told New India that the hail damage had only recently been discovered.

“That advice was relayed by the broker to New India in mid-September 2020.

“The advice was untrue and as a result, Polladio breached the policy.”

The ruling says the claims officer was surprised to receive a damage notification from Polladio (September 11) so long after the storm had occurred, replying the same day to query the delay.

Abbotts replied on September 14, 2020, advising “the client is currently about to undergo some work on the property and an inspection was carried out on the roof, hence the damage being discovered”.

New India declined the claim on November 5.

Polladio then alleged New India was in breach of the insurance contract and sought the costs of reinstating the roof - estimated to be $744,978.21 - as well as additional costs and interest.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Grosvenor Hotel on the corner of Cains Tce and Beswick St, Timaru. (Picture taken May 29, 2023)

New India countered that the policy did not insure loss caused by rust and did not extend to marring. It also asserted Polladio was aware of the hail damage from at least November 25, 2019.

Lim, in his initial brief of evidence, said he did not realise that the damage might be covered by the policy, and he only became aware of this some months after the storm when he was talking to Abbotts. He said that after receiving this advice, Polladio made a claim on its policy.

“In the course of cross-examination, Lim was shown an email which he sent to Abbotts on July 16, 2020, where he stated as follows: A few weeks ago, our builder here in Timaru noticed that The Grosvenor Hotel suffered quite a bit of hail damage. Can you kindly look at our policy and advise us re where we stand with this please? Is it covered by our insurance policy, and what excess amount are we looking at?"

Lim was asked whether he was truly unaware of the damage until his builder noticed it a few weeks before the email of July 16, 2022. Lim confirmed this.

Justice Wylie noted temporary repairs were carried out by Polladio’s builder ... David Fridd Building, on November 25, 2019, December 20, 2019, June 22, 2020, November 27, 2020, February 10, 2021, February 17, 2021, August 14, 2021, January 12, 2022, January 18, 2022, May 3, 2022, and May 9, 2022."

Fridd said he repaired the hotel roof on various dates, commencing on November 25, 2019, later admitting that the “make safes” were for damage caused by the hail.

Lim said he was out of New Zealand from November 11, 2019, to January 10, 2020.

"He said that the daily hotel operations were undertaken by duty managers and that the relevant duty manager told Fridd about the leaks on November 20 and again on December 9 and 11, 2019.

"He further asserted that he was not aware of the issues which had arisen as a result of the hail storm and that he was not aware of any other leak repairs undertaken by Fridd between December 2019 and June 2020.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Polladio Holdings director, Ping Lim, outside the Grosvenor Hotel, Timaru on November 21, 2021.

“He did however acknowledge that, on May 11, 2020, he had sent an email to Abbotts in substantially the same terms as the email sent on July 16, 2020. He said that he had forgotten about this earlier email.”

Justice Wylie said “Lim was extensively cross-examined about this evidence but the answers he gave were not particularly helpful”.

"Lim’s evidence was not particularly satisfactory. Even acknowledging that English is not his first language, it seemed to me that he frequently sought to avoid ... questions in relation to when he first became aware of hail damage ...

"In any event, even on his own evidence, he knew there was hail damage to the roof at the latest by May 11, 2020. It was probably earlier.

"He ultimately acknowledged in cross-examination that he first became aware of the hail damage in autumn 2020. He was reluctant to explain what he meant by autumn, but eventually, in answers to questions from me, he said that he meant April/May 2020.

“He accepted that the statement made by him to the broker in the email of July 16, 2020, was untrue."

Justice Wylie said there was no dispute that parts of the roof of the hotel were damaged in the hail storm".

The roof is approximately 1407m² with the steel section approximately 50 years old.

"Prior to the hail storm, rust was evident in places. It was mainly limited to joints where roof sheets overlap, to the ends of sheets under flashings, to the underside of sheets overhanging gutters and around nail heads. Nail shafts were rusting and starting to fail. The ridge and hip flashings were also rusted.

"The roofs were nevertheless still relatively sound, and they did not leak.

"Some of the hail stones were more than 30 millimetres in diameter. Since the hail storm there have been a number of leaks in the hotel roof.”

Justice Wylie said the corrugated steel roof sections and the tray roof, as well as the ridges and flashings, were damaged with indentations.

"The lead heads on a number of nails were knocked off, exposing the rusting nail shanks. In some areas, the hail penetrated the roof.

"I am satisfied that the hail storm exposed weaknesses where there was existing corrosion; it knocked holes in rust weakened spots; it knocked off the heads of lead head nails where the shafts of the nails were rusted.”

"Leaks as a result of the hail damage appeared but only in rust weakened areas; there were no clearly identifiable fractures in areas where sound metal was hit by the hail.

"On the evidence, there were two independent causes of the holes punched in the roof which resulted in leaking and of the damage to the nail heads – namely, the rust and the hail. On the evidence, both were effective contributors to the loss suffered."

Justice Wylie also ruled the loss which Polladio claimed in respect of holes punched in the hotel roof in areas which were already rusted, was excluded along with loss in respect of the damage to those lead head nails which were already rusted.

Justice Wylie said that New India is entitled to reasonable costs and disbursements.