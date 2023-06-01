Community support through tough times helps Rasa Asia expand

Eve, left, and her daughter Jemima Kartolo of Rasa Asia at their trailer in Washdyke.

When the Kartolo family opened their first restaurant in Timaru, they had no idea of the challenges and grief they would encounter in the first two years.

But community support has kept them going, Eve Kartolo says.

Rasa Asia opened in July 2019 when Eve and her late husband Tony Kartolo, who sometimes went by Tony Adam, decided to take the plunge from being a chef into opening his own restaurant.

“We found the spot in the Royal Arcade, which was a restaurant before us, and we just took over the lease. It took us two months to set up before we opened in July 2019.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Eve and Jemima Kartolo serve up a range of lunch options from their food cart at Washdyke.

The business quickly gained a local following, particularly with the CBD lunch crowd, but just eight months in they were forced to close as the nation went into the first Covid-19 lockdown.

When they reopened, customers were quick to show their support, she said.

“Every business was going through tough times, and we are very grateful to the community for supporting us,” Kartolo said.

That support led to plans to open a second Rasa Asia operation, from a food cart, to service the lunchtime market in Timaru’s industrial suburb of Washdyke.

“We had a tradie come in and grab something to eat, and he made a comment about how being in another spot would be easier because there is not a lot of parking in town.

“We heard that a few times, so we decided to open the trailer,” Kartolo said.

But just as they were planning that expansion, they were forced to close their business for a second time as the nation went into another lockdown.

It was during that lockdown, the Kartolo family lost their husband, father and creator of the family business. Tony Kartolo died of a suspected brain haemorrhage in August 2021.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Messages left by members of the public on the door of Rasa Asia Restaurant after the death of Tony in 2021.

It was the support of the community which had played a big part in their journey since, and the support that flowed in had been very heartwarming, she said.

Kartolo said she believed Tony would be very proud of how they had expanded and gone ahead with the idea of opening the Washdyke food trailer, which was doing well.

“He would be very happy we continued, and what we are doing and never reducing the quality of service.

“We set out to complement what was already in town, we never wanted to be competition, we just wanted to expand what could be offered to the community.”