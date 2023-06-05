Perennial volunteer Karen McClintock celebrated in King's Birthday and Coronation Honours

Timaru woman Karen McClintock, with her dog Storm, has been honoured with a Queen’s Service Medal.

Karen McClintock has her parents to thank for instilling a sense of community in their only child.

“I get my kindness from my parents – especially my Mum – she always said ‘if you can’t say anything kind about someone, don’t say anything’,’’ McClintock said.

“My parents were always doing things to help others.’’

McClintock, of Timaru, has been awarded a Queen’s Service Medal in the King’s Birthday and Coronation Honours List 2023 for services to the community.

READ MORE:

* First Temuka Community Christmas Dinner a hit

* Timaru's Community Christmas Dinner cancelled

* Temuka RSA to host first community Christmas dinner



A busy woman, involved in many community organisations in South Canterbury, McClintock said she was shocked when she received an email more than a month ago, with Honours in the subject line.

“It was in capital letters and I thought it was a scam.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Karen McClintock says her parents instilled a sense of community in their only child.

She left it unopened, and returning to the email a few days later she clicked on it and saw an official seal, and began to think maybe it was the real deal.

“I was chuffed to find out.

“It’s such an honour.’’

She was told her citation had to be shortened by the Cabinet Office to fit the brief, such was her list of contributions.

John Bisset/Stuff Karen McClintock, right, passes on her advice at an emergency services open day in Temuka in 2010. Kim Tredrea, left, and Temuka St John staff member Kyle Howard, centre, look on.

In her day, and night, job McClintock cared for people with complex conditions and high needs, including paraplegics, tetraplegics and those with traumatic brain injuries, helping them stay connected socially, and looking after them in their homes.

She was also treasurer for the Temuka RSA, and was involved with various fundraising projects, had organised the inaugural Temuka Community Christmas Dinner at the RSA to raise funds for charitable initiatives, and helped establish a Parent-to-Parent group and a peer support group for people with depression and anxiety.

McClintock also co-ordinated the South Canterbury Women’s Peer Support group, was a regular volunteer for the Cancer Society, the Breast Cancer Foundation and Hospice South Canterbury street appeal fundraisers.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Karen McClintock in the Temuka St John float at the town’s Christmas parade in 2019.

Previously, she had been involved with Rural Women, was a volunteer ambulance officer with St John for 15 years, a member of Temuka Volunteer Fire Brigade, and was the treasurer of Special Olympics South Canterbury.

She had also recently become involved with the Get To The Point committee following a call for volunteers from organisers.

“I like to do things in the background, and it is nice to share this award with the people who have been part of it.

“It’s greatly attributed to Mum though – she taught me to always be kind. A lot of people can be so judgmental but everyone has a story and things in their background.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The 2023 South Canterbury Relay for Life team at Caroline Bay, back from left, Tanya Milne, Karen McClintock, Trevor Walker, Cassidy Willetts, Theresa Hart and Leola Wilson, and front from left, Kerrin Wilson, Lana Hart, Tracey Barrett and Karen Grubb.

“You don’t know what people are going through until you talk to them.’’

She had fond memories of being a child and helping her mother, who was on the school PTA, with fundraising Housie evenings.

“I would give the cards out – it was the environment I grew up in.’’

Her acts of kindness had been rewarding, she said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Temuka RSA Christmas Dinner organisers Jocelyn McKay, left, and Karen McClintock in 2022.

“And it comes back twofold.

“I have had flat tyres in the middle of nowhere and strangers have stopped to help me.’’

She was unsure how she will celebrate the award but said she would probably have a Zoom meeting with her three children to let them know.

Plus, she would be working on Monday.