Repeat drink-driver blames the wines she had while cooking dinner

A 53-year-old Timaru woman caught drink-driving for the sixth time told police she had "a couple of white wines while cooking dinner".

Carol Yensiena Featherstone admitted drink-driving for the third or subsequent time when she appeared before Judge Dominic Dravitzki in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

Police prosecutor Dave Ellis said Featherstone was pulled over by police on Park Lane, Timaru, on March 12, and blew 696 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath. The legal limit is 250mcg.

"She admitted to consuming alcohol ... her licence was suspended for 28 days,” Ellis said.

"She told police that she had consumed a couple of white wines while cooking dinner."

Featherstone's fifth and most recent drink-driving conviction was in 2016.

Judge Dravitzki, in convicting Featherstone, said a condition of her bail was not to drive with an alcohol level above zero.

Featherstone was also ordered to undergo an assessment for an electronically monitored sentence, ahead of her sentencing on August 23.