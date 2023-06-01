Timaru production of Emma set to be staged in new location

Rehearsing for Aidan Theatre’s upcoming production of Emma are, from left, Grace Steel, Samantha Molyneux, Chris Rapley, John Willers and Jack Steel.

With less than a week to go until opening night, it’s all go as Aidan Theatre prepares for a new take on a classic story.

Emma, written by Jane Austen, has been reworked by the Timaru company’s founder and director Kimble Henderson, and will be staged at the Timaru Scottish Society Hall, in Barnard St, from June 7 to 10.

Henderson said it was the first time the theatre had used the hall, and it suited the play’s storyline.

“It’s a huge hall, and really suits Emma as well, because it has a community hall vibe,’’ she said.

The production was set in a farming community, she said.

“A community of people, with the characters all representing people you would find in a smaller community – it fits Timaru well.’’

Henderson’s adaptation would bring the story of the “perfectly imperfect’’ Emma to the stage in a “stylised way’’.

“As a novel it is huge, so it’s been fun working out how to do walks in the country, carriage rides, parts of the story.’’

While Pride and Prejudice was her preferred Austen novel, Henderson said she enjoyed Emma’s character.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Dave Mortimer in character at the rehearsal.

“She’s not a perfect hero.

“She’s a real person – quite human.’’

The cast and crew had been working on the production for about 10 weeks, ranging in age from 12 to 60-plus, she said.

There was also an encouraging number of new actors for the production, Henderson said.

“It’s encouraging to get these new people along.

“It always amazes me that there are people into the classics.’’

The show’s opening night would include a high tea, something Henderson said the theatre company did when it opened in 2016.

“We did it with Pride and Prejudice, and we thought because we have been going for seven years it was worth celebrating.’’

Ticket sales were starting to pick up, with Friday evening’s show sold out, she said.

The show would open on Wednesday at 7pm, with a high tea, and run at the same time on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a 2pm show that day as well.

Tickets were available at Newmans MusicWorks.