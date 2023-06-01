Draft speed management plan divides Mackenzie District Council

The Mackenzie District Council has decided against adopting a draft speed management plan that includes the reduction of speed limits on all rural roads and will instead workshop the issue. (File photo)

A draft speed management plan that aims to lower the speed limits on all rural roads in the Mackenzie District divided the council on Tuesday.

The draft plan would see 100kph limits on the district’s 111 rural roads cut to 80kph. The plan contained a table of the current average operating speeds on the 111 rural roads, with 30 averaging 17kph or less.

In urban areas, council roads would have speed limits reduced to 30-40kph.

David Adamson, the council's general manager of operations, planning and regulatory services, had recommended the council received and approved the plan with staff to consult on it and report back to the council in October.

Councillors agreed to receive the report, but they could not be split on approving the plan with Mayor Anne Munro firstly abstaining and deciding not to use to her casting vote.

Councillors Karen Morgan, Murray Cox and Kerry Bellringer​ were in favour of approving the plan ahead of consultation, but councillors Scott Aronsen​, Phillipa Guerin and Rit Fisher were against, the council's minutes from the meeting showed.

"The Mayor noted the even split and did not use her casting vote," the minutes said.

"She would like to workshop this matter with the councillors and bring it back to a future council meeting for a second vote."

During discussion of the plan, Cr Morgan asked why the report excluded the Aoraki/Mt Cook area. Adamson said the Department of Conservation was the road controlling authority in the area, and therefore it was outside council’s control.

Cr Cox was told consultation would be with both the public and interest groups when the plan got to the consultation stage.

"There would be broad consultation with the public and specific consultation with interest groups."

Cr Aronsen asked how many people had died on roads outside schools but did not wait for an answer. He also disagreed with some of the proposed road limits and said he would want to workshop this more before it went out to consultation.

Adamson's report said the goal of the plan was "to create a safe and efficient road network that balances the needs of all road users while minimising the risk of crashes and fatalities”.

“Overall, a speed management plan can help improve road safety, build community engagement, use resources effectively, increase compliance with speed limits, and have a positive impact on the environment.”

Adamson said the intent of uniformity across proposals was that it was simple and motorists instinctively knew what the speed was.

“This also means we limit the number of signs on our network.”

Jill Robb/Stuff The 80kph sign would be the new speed limit on rural roads in the Mackenzie District if a draft speed management plan is eventually adopted.

Adamson said council needed to do a better job in communicating with the public about the reasons for, and the benefits of, lower speed limits.

“This is an opportunity for council to have this hard conversation, be direct and share the facts.

“Most people find it acceptable that our road network operates with relatively few safety mechanisms to protect users from death and serious injury.

“Building regulations require balconies to have railings, so you don’t fall and hurt yourself. You can’t even build a pool in New Zealand without it being fenced – because accidents happen, and we have to plan for that.

“Many more people are killed or seriously injured on our roads than from falling off balconies or drowning in swimming pools.”

The key proposals of the draft plan are:

All schools in the Mackenzie District have been included if they are located on council roads. There are seven of them.

The maximum speed limit for roads around schools is 30kph.

For urban roads, the council is proposing a speed of 40kph.

For rural roads, the council is proposing a speed of 80kph.

Speed management plans have been ordered New Zealand-wide by the Director of Land Transport and October 5, 2023, the final date for publication of any consultation draft speed management plan. March 29, 2004, is the final date for submitting the final draft plan for certification.