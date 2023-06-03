Mackenzie council ponders funding options for replacing remote bridge

The ailing bridge over the Cass River to Godley Peaks Station on the western edge of Lake Tekapo. (File photo)

The possibility of cost sharing the replacement of an ageing bridge is to be explored by the Mackenzie District Council as it ponders maintaining access to a remote area on the edge of Lake Tekapo.

The 124-metre long single lane structure across the Cass River mainly provides access for the Godley Peaks Station with Timaru Boys' High School, the Department of Conservation, Land Information New Zealand and the public considered as other lesser users of the bridge.

Despite the bridge's remoteness, it is considered "a significant bridge that is positioned near the end of the roading network" and the council decided on Tuesday to include it in their Transport Asset Management Plan and District Land Transport Programme.

David Adamson, the council's general manager operations, planning and regulatory services, said the bridge has deteriorated over time and was nearing the end of its remaining useful life. Adamson's report estimated the replacement cost at $2.76m.

The station is run by Verity Farms and a company representative at the meeting agreed there was a benefit to the farm in being able to take large trucks across the bridge and also agreed that they could contribute towards the difference between a heavy vehicle bridge and a smaller bridge.

Councillors were told that part of the replacement work would be preparing a business case.

"This would not happen tomorrow, and it might be three or four years out," the meeting heard.

"This would give an opportunity to negotiate cost sharing and apply for funding, such as tourism infrastructure funding."

It was also noted "that to move the project forward for Waka Kotahi funding a full business case may be required".

John Bisset/Stuff The bridge and entrance to Godley Peaks Station across the Cass River which flows into Lake Tekapo. (File photo)

Adamson said the weight restrictions placed on the bridge in 2005 and 2020 meant its axle restriction was 3000kg and the gross weight to 5000kg with a speed restriction of 10kph.

"This level of restriction essentially reduces the bridge to only providing light vehicle access."

Adamson said the only way heavy vehicles could currently cross Cass River was via a ford approximately 400m downstream of the bridge which council had a resource consent to maintain.

Verity Farms maintains the ford on council's behalf.

There had been issues with fire engines and trucks getting stuck in the ford in the past.

"The ford cannot be used in bad weather conditions, after which it has to be cleared by Verity Farms," Adamson said, adding that, at times, the only way to get heavy vehicles through the ford was to tow them.

"There are risks associated with the ford as loads include dangerous chemicals, potential contaminants if released, plus some recreational users also take the opportunity to drive down the fan which threaten birds and other natural values."

Adamson said it was an expensive bridge, but it was a once in 50 year investment.

Cr Murray Cox queried stock numbers and was told 13,000-15,000 were "wintered across the bridge".

"This was a mix of sheep and cattle. This number had recently gone up," council minutes from the meeting said.

Adamson said he would like to see the bridge able to be used by heavy vehicles.

"Trucks take animals out, and take fertiliser and fuel in. In the long term the land would become more used by the public."

Councillors were told the farm area was currently undergoing a tenure review and after that public access would be mandated, with all year-round access at the front of Lake Tekapo and summer-only access further back.

Cr Rit Fisher said the tenure review was happening with the aim to open the area to the public. He was sure this would bring more use of the bridge, rather than less.