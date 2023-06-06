Winter ills hit South Canterbury: More than 14,000 flu jabs so far

It’s likely to be a bad winter for influenza, and flu vaccines are the best way to reduce their spread.

There has been 14,791 flu jabs administered in South Canterbury so far, with a reported spike in Covid-19 case numbers in Waimate.

Health officials dubbed last year’s flu season as “one of the most challenging we’ve seen in recent years” and this winter is expected to be no different.

The flu vaccine roll out started on April 1, and more people are eligible for a funded-flu vaccine this year, as it is expected the health system will “continue to be under pressure”, managing Covid-19 and flu hospitalisations this winter. New Omicron boosters are also being rolled out at the same time.

In South Canterbury, of those vaccinated as of May 26, 555 were Māori, 175 Pasifika, 596 Asian, and 13,465 European, latest Ministry of Health figures show. Nationally, 986,118 flu jabs have been administered so far this year.

Broken down further, the figures also show 63% of those vaccinated in South Canterbury were aged 65 or over.

In the 55 to 64 age group made up 28% of the number of those vaccinated here.

This year, flu jabs are also funded for children aged 6 months to 12 years​ and Māori and Pacific adults aged 55 to 64​.

Figures also show 353 flu jabs have been administered to those from the age of 6 months to 12-year-olds in South Canterbury so far.

Flu vaccination is free for people over 65, those with long-term conditions (like asthma and diabetes), pregnant people and those with specific mental health conditions or addiction issues.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Community Link in Waimate has become a Rapid Antigen Test distributor again following a spike in Covid-19 cases in the district.

In early May, Te Whatu Ora South Canterbury’s infection prevention and control nurse Angie Foster said it was important to get vaccinated, as it was hard to predict how bad the flu would be this year.

She said the flu vaccine offered six months of protection, meaning it would protect through the winter months.

While it did not protect people from catching influenza, it was the best way to stop flu from spreading.

Meanwhile, in Waimate, free Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) had been supplied to the town’s Community Link following a spike in the number of Covid cases in the district this week.

A social media post from the organisation said “due to the sharp increase in Covid 19 in our district we have been able to become a RAT test [sic] distributor again”.

“Starting Friday June 2 you can pop in to Community Link House between 9am and 4pm Monday to Friday (11am to 4pm Tues).’’

The post asked anyone with symptoms to phone (03) 689-6226 to arrange for contactless pickup.