Landlord fails in bid for redecorating and carpet costs against long-serving tenant

A Waimate property owned by a family trust is at the centre of a Tenancy Tribunal dispute. (File photo)

A South Canterbury family trust has failed to claim $21,327 from a long-serving tenant to replace carpet and redecorate the rental’s dated interior.

Donna Rae Elderton and Alan Elderton, as trustees of The Elderton Mcintosh Family Trust, applied to the Tenancy Tribunal for $3295, for the cost of replacing carpet at the house on Timaru Rd, Waimate, and another $18,032 for the total cost of redecorating the interior of the premises, including painting and wall papering.

Instead adjudicator J Greene dismissed the claims, although he ordered a $300 payout from tenant Trevor Waller, for the inconvenience of replacing the property’s carpets which did show signs of stains and cigarette burns "beyond fair wear and tear".

Greene said the carpets were in place at the time the landlord purchased the premises about 21 years ago.

READ MORE:

* Landlord ordered to pay $1000 for breaching 'quiet enjoyment' of tenancy

* Landlord fails in bid to reduce fixed-term tenancy



"They are more than 20 years old, possibly 25 to 30 years old, possibly older.

"Even though the carpets are also considered fully depreciated, they might not have required replacement but for the tenant’s careless actions.

"So, the landlord has been put to inconvenience that they might otherwise not have been put to, had the carpets not been so badly stained and damaged.

"I find that the landlord is entitled to some compensation for the inconvenience of having to replace the carpets."

Greene said Waller had been a tenant for about 9½ years "which is a long tenancy by New Zealand standard".

"The landlord purchased the premises around 2002. The premises comprise a 'granny flat'; a self-contained stand-alone unit with a lounge, kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom.

"The premises have not been decorated during the time the landlord has owned the property."

STUFF Do you know your rights as a tenant? Don't worry, we've got it covered.

Greene said Donna Elderton said she did not know how long it was since the premises were decorated before the trust bought the property, nor did she know how old the carpet was.

"After the tenancy ended, the landlord filed the application for the claimed costs against the tenant."

Greene said there was no tenancy agreement and no pre-tenancy inspection report.

The landlord, who purchased the premises around 21 years ago, said the premises and the carpets were in good condition.

"The premises have not been decorated during that time. Possibly it is 25 or 30 years since the premises were last decorated.

"The tenant smoked inside the premises, but there was no prohibition on that.

"After such a long period of time, the premises would have been due for redecoration even if the tenant had not smoked inside.

"The landlord cannot reasonably expect him to meet the cost of redecorating the premises given such a long period since they were last decorated. That would mean that the landlord obtained the benefit of newly decorated premises, without taking account of depreciation and fair wear and tear.

"I dismiss the landlord’s claim for interior decoration.

"After such a long time (possibly as much as 30 years, possibly longer) the cost of redecorating the premises is a landlord business expense.

"Any claim for redecorating costs against the tenant is considered defeated by depreciation over time."