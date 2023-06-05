Timaru scouts raising funds for 'great experience'

Highfield Mountainview Scout Group members fundraising at the Timaru Artisan Farmers’ Market recently are, from left, Zara, 10, and Fletcher Riley, 12, and Debbie and Jack Williams, 15.

Members of a Timaru scout group are in fundraising mode as they prepare to attend a jamboree in Hamilton in December.

The Highfield Mountainview Scout Group was at the Timaru Artisan Farmers’ Market recently selling fudge and survival bracelets and keychains, with all money raised helping with the about $2500 needed per child to attend the week-long event.

Group leader Debbie Williams said seven youths and two leaders would attend the 23rd Aoteroa New Zealand Scout Jamboree 2023-24.

A jamboree is a large scout camp held every three years at different sites throughout New Zealand and attended by about 4000 or more scouts, leaders and staff.

“It’s nice to be going back to one again because it’s been four years since the last because of Covid-19,’' Williams said.

The scouts had been fundraising since the start of last year, she said.

She said children from overseas often attended as well and the week was a “great experience’’.

“The kids do a huge range of activities – they get to go orienteering, abseiling, flying, driving – lots of different experiences.’’

“It’s really rewarding for the kids, and for us [the adults].’’

It was also a chance for the young people to experience things they would probably not have had the opportunity to do otherwise, she said.

The Timaru group had been fundraising through raffles, selling fudge, a car wash, Mitre 10 barbecues, and at the moment members were selling cheese rolls.

She said while it was a tough time for many in the community, people had been generous.

“We’re doing it for the kids.’’

The Timaru District Council had also granted the group $1875 for travel costs, she said.

Scouts is for boys and girls aged from 10½ to 15.

The Timaru group would send three girls and four boys to the jamboree.