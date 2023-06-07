Stage one of Glenavy Reserve project complete, stage two on the horizon

The site looking over the Pocket Park and walking tracks at the south end of Glenavy Reserve.

The Glenavy Reserve redevelopment project has reached a milestone with stage one now complete, and the community will soon get a chance to have their say on stage two.

A 4.4ha stand of trees at the reserve, just north of the Waitaki River bridge layby, was clear-felled after residents raised concerns about dead trees and broken branches posing a risk to walkers.

Following a community meeting and the clear-felling in October, a small working group was established to work alongside council, to plan for the re-establishment of the Glenavy Reserve.

At an open council workshop on Tuesday, Waimate District Council’s parks and reserves manager Alison Banks gave a progress update, and confirmed stage one was now complete.

READ MORE:

* Stage one of Glenavy Reserve re-development project nears completion

* Waimate District Council approves $104,000 for Glenavy Reserve redevelopment project

* Waimate District Council to consider allocating $100,000 to redevelop Glenavy Reserve



Banks said the draft management plan for the reserve needed some community pre-consultation input, before the document could go out for community consultation.

“It is planned to have a formal opening of the site, now that it has been reinstated, with the new pocket park included. After the opening there will be an initial opportunity for the community to input into the management plan over a cup of tea,” Banks said.

The consultation process would run from August 31 to September 28, before the plan was put before the council for approval on October 17.

As part of stage one, the tracks, including the new loop tracks, had been completed and reinstated, and fencing and gates had been installed, Banks said.

Waimate District Council/Supplied Glenavy Reserve, looking southeast before the site spraying.

“The pocket park has been developed with Shingle Supplies supporting the project with a significant discount on materials,” Banks said.

“Spraying has been completed over the full site in preparation for planting in July/August 2023.”

Banks said Laurie Forestry had provided a tree planting plan, and Glenavy School had been engaged to work on the adventure play spaces and planting (when the time came).

In January, the council had approved allocating $104,000 to the project, with $44,000 coming from the net proceeds generated from the sale of the trees harvested from the site, and $60,000 from the council’s Sub-Division Recreation Reserve.

Waimate District Council/Supplied Proposed tree planting plan at Glenavy Reserve.

To date, the project had cost $72,635.68, more than half ($43,093.42) for clearing, track work, a bike park, and rubble removal.

Banks said the first stage of planting would start in July or August 2023, but there would be opportunities for the community to get involved particularly around entrances.

“This is something that the community consultation will capture. Stage two of the planting plan will commence at the same time the following year.

Waimate District Council/Supplied Ground works have been carried out at the Glenavy Reserve for the new Pocket Park.

“The adventure play spaces will also be captured during consultation but will take a couple of years to plan and implement.”

The council was developing a flyer to highlight a timeline of progress to date, as well as inform the community on how they could contribute to the management plan, and an invitation to the opening of stage one on a date yet to be announced.