Introducing Ven Ben: South Canterbury's new archdeacon

Timaru's St Mary's Church Rev Ben Randall has been named the archdeacon of South Canterbury.

Just three years after becoming one of the youngest to take up the position of vicar at Timaru’s St Mary’s Church, Reverend Ben Randall has become Ven Ben, possibly breaking more records.

At just 38, the Venerable Ben Randall has been appointed as archdeacon of South Canterbury, and while he is not sure if he is the youngest person ever to have that position, he says, at the moment, he probably is.

An archdeacon is a senior position that will mean Randall has more responsibilities, he said.

“It means that I have a supporting role over the churches,’’ he said.

“It’s a role of overseeing and pastoral care and support of both the clergy and the people in the parishes.

“I represent the bishop and the diocese to the parish and going the other way, I represent the parish and the clergy to the bishop.’’

South Canterbury’s Anglican community has at least 18 churches, he said.

The position came about after former archdeacon Indrea Alexander moved to Ashburton, with someone from Christchurch travelling down to be acting archdeacon in the interim.

“About a month ago I was rung and informed and offered the role.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff St Mary's Church Rev Ben Randall moved to Timaru in March 2020. A week later the country went into Covid-19 alert level 4.

While the role was not something he had been working towards, Randall said it was a great privilege to get the phone call.

“It was a sense of encouragement that I was approved for the position.

“I’m hugely looking forward to it.’’

Randall grew up in Christchurch and as a 4-year-old told his aunt he thought God must be an ambulance driver because he looked down and helped people.

But as a teenager he drifted away from the church and studied classics at Canterbury University.

Different jobs ensued, from a dementia caregiver, to installing software.

MYTCHALL BRANSGROVE/STUFF Reverend Ben Randall watches a Government Covid-19 announcement regarding gatherings in May 2020.

After returning to church in his early 20s, he said he was sitting in his parish church at the age of 25 when he felt “a call from God".

A Bachelor of Theology and a Diploma in Anglican Studies followed.

He arrived in Timaru in March 2020, and a week later the country went into Covid-19 alert level 4.

“I got to know the inside of the vicarage really well,’’ he said.

“I have really loved my time here.’’

The Anglican church existed not just for those who had always been part of it, but also for the community, he said.

“Everyone has a place in the church.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Rev Ben Randall blesses Nod and Wink during the blessing of the animals at St Mary’s Church in 2021.

“These days churches are often wonderful community spaces. Programmes like the children’s choir help support children and families in the community.’’

Other community groups, such as AA, and drama and dance classes, also used the church buildings, he said.

Randall said he was proud and excited about the church’s work in the community.

“And what it can do in the community.

“Throughout South Canterbury the breadth of the different work and initiatives the church undertakes, and the diversity in the ways in which the church reaches out, and how they plan to reach out.

“The church is never at a standstill.’’