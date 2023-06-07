Ben Morresey remembered as friendly, 'happy young man' by school

Timaru Boys’ High School rector Dave Thorp said the death of well-liked year 12 student and boarder, Ben Morresey, is a devastating blow for the school. (File photo)

A 16-year-old killed in an incident involving a farm vehicle in South Canterbury on Saturday has been remembered as a happy, friendly student and keen sportsman.

Timaru Boys’ High School rector Dave Thorp said Ben Morresey was a year 12 student and boarder in the school’s Thomas House, having started at the school when he was in year 9.

“Ben’s passing is a devastating blow for everyone in the school community, especially those in Thomas House,” Thorp said.

“He was a friendly and happy young man, who was extremely well-liked by staff and students.”

On Tuesday, police confirmed Morresey had been killed in an incident involving a farm vehicle on a Stanleys Rd property at Otaio, just after 6pm on Saturday.

Thorp said he was known around the school for his love for rugby, cricket and being outdoors.

”The school is concentrating on supporting Ben’s family and close friends at this time,” he said.

“We have talked to all the boys about this tragic event, and we are offering counselling and support where needed.”

Esther Ashby-Coventry/Stuff Ben Morresey was a boarder at Timaru Boys’ High School’s Thomas House. (File photo)

As a sign of respect, he said all TBHS rugby matches this Saturday would be played in celebration of Morresey’s life.

WorkSafe confirmed it was not investigating the matter after determining the incident was not work-related.