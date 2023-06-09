Former gallery owners to exhibit works together at new exhibition in Timaru

Richard Hansen and Colin Higgins are exhibiting their work together at the York Street Gallery.

Two Temuka artists, each having faced their own struggles in recent years, are looking forward to showcasing their work together.

Colin Higgins and Richard Hansen, long time friends from Temuka, used to share a gallery alongside Higgins' late partner Maria Foley, so their exhibition Hansen & Higgins ... Another Chapter, at Timaru’s York St Gallery, will see their works reunited.

“We have had times when our art has appeared in exhibitions together, but never like this, this is a first,” Higgins said.

Higgins said the idea of exhibiting together came from the two artists having separate conversations with York St Gallery owner Debbie Templeton-Page.

“Both of us didn’t really have enough for an exhibition each, so upon conversation, we decided to do it together.”

Higgins said they each brought something different to the canvas, with his acrylic, watercolour, and pen and ink pieces, and Hansen working inoil paints.

Both artists said they took inspiration from the world around them.

“There was no particular inspiration this time, I have been working away on a variety of subjects and a combination of things,” Higgins said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Debbie Templeton-Page hangs the works ahead of the exhibition which opens on Friday.

“I’ve got a bit of interest in railway, which is a bit different from what I usually do with political and social commentary stuff. I would say these exhibitions showcase more traditional stuff.

“Though I have been a painter for a long time, so there isn’t much I haven’t tried yet.”

Hansen said the majority of his works showcase scenes from his adventures back into health after cancer treatment.

“I take inspiration in the land, and from going on walks and in getting my fitness back. It might be native bush, or the lighting that takes my eye,” he said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Richard Hansen and Colin Higgins have their work displayed on the walls of York Street Gallery.

“And same goes with the urban and street scenes, but there is more of a focus on the nature, as I enjoy every moment being outside.”

Hansen said his cancer journey was not a direct inspiration for his work in this exhibition, but the journey getting back into nature was.

“Colin and are good friends, and we are on the same page, so it will be a good exhibition,” he said.

Fourteen of Hansen’s works feature in the exhibition and Higgins had 12. All works are of various sizes and prices, Hansen said.

The exhibition opens at 6pm on Friday at the York Street Gallery of Fine Art. The gallery is open on Fridays and Saturdays between 11am and 3pm.