Aoraki/Mt Cook crash driver escapes disqualification

The crash happened on State Highway 80/Mt Cook Rd which is about 55km in length, running from SH8 up to the Aoraki/Mt Cook Village. (File photo)

A District Court judge has found special reasons not to disqualify the overseas driver of a vehicle that crashed near Aoraki/Mt Cook and flung a rear seat passenger about 10 metres away onto the road.

Hsuan-Chi Weng, 27, of Taiwan, was convicted and discharged on Thursday on a charge of careless or inconsiderate use of a vehicle causing injury by Judge Campbell Savage in the Timaru District Court.

The crash occurred about 1.50pm on March 1 on State Highway 80/Mt Cook Rd, the link from SH8 to the Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park and village.

The Summary of Facts said Weng’s vehicle had “suddenly veered to the left into the grass verge and went out of control, rolling over end-over-end several times”.

“While the vehicle was rolling, the rear seat passenger was thrown from the vehicle into the air about 10m and landing on the bitumen road surface,” the summary said.

“The defendant and front seat passenger remained trapped in the vehicle due to the damage and had to be cut out by emergency services.”

Weng’s lawyer, Jay Lovely, sought a discharge without conviction, saying his client was in New Zealand on a 12-month work visa and could face deportation.

Lovely said Weng, a social worker in Taiwan, has a job as a housekeeper in Queenstown and will return home when her work visa expires in November.

John Bisset/Stuff A stretch of State Highway 80 looking towards Lake Pukaki. (File photo)

“She admits losing control of the vehicle, she was not speeding and all she remembers is overtaking an ice cream van.”

Lovely said Weng had stayed in touch with both passengers who had since returned to Taiwan.

Lovely submitted that Weng be discharged without conviction to allow her to continue with her life.

Prosecutor Dave Ellis said police were “neutral” on the defence submission.

“It is a somewhat unusual set of circumstances in relation to the victim as we’ve been unable to obtain a victim impact statement.

“Originally, it was thought the injuries were quite substantial, but we’ve been unable to confirm or update.

“It seems the victim was the only one not wearing a seat belt and that played a part in the disparity of injuries.”

Ellis said there were obvious concerns for the defendant given her status in New Zealand with a conviction.

Judge Savage queried whether deportation would apply to such a conviction and Lovely replied “it actually does” as the court heard a temporary class visa status was different to that of a resident visa.

Judge Savage put forward the conviction and discharge option, which was accepted by Weng, adding that “in a roundabout sort of way I’m going to find special reasons not to disqualify”. He did not shed any light on what those reasons were.

A discharge without conviction was not an option as, according to Judge Savage, there was simply not enough information to show that a conviction would be out of all proportion to the gravity of offending.