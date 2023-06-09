State Highway 8 closed after car rolls near Lake Pukaki

Road users face disruption following a crash on Tekapo-Twizel Rd (SH8) near Lake Pukaki. (File photo)

State Highway 8 near Lake Pukaki has been closed as emergency services attend a motor vehicle crash on Friday morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson Daryl Ball said crews and support units from Twizel and Lake Tekapo responded at 8.59am to reports of a car that rolled on Tekapo-Twizel Rd (SH8) near Lake Pukaki.

Ball said the road is blocked, and the crews are assisting police and St John.

Waka Kotahi said SH8 is closed east of Pukaki Canal Rd.

READ MORE:

* Satte Highway 8 closed again after truck and trailer rolls near Twizel

* Motorist crashes into ditch near Lake Pukaki

* Three injured, one critical in Mackenzie and Waimate district crashes



“Road users are advised to follow directions of emergency services on site. Please avoid the area or delay your journey,” it said.

A St John spokesperson said they were notified of the incident at 8.56am, sending two first response units and a PRIME doctor.

“One person was assessed and treated on the scene,” they said, adding the patient did not require hospitalisation.

George Empson/Supplied A car rolled on State Highway 8 blocking the road near Lake Tekapo on Thursday morning.

This is the third crash in the Mackenzie District this week.

On Thursday morning, emergency services responded to a single-vehicle crash on the SH8 between Darchiac Drive and Cairns Avenue.

The crash occurred on the same stretch of road where a truck hit a bank on Wednesday morning.

The Mackenzie District Council, on their social media page, said it was receiving “multiple reports” of significant ice on the roads around the district on Friday morning.

“Please avoid travel if you can and if you must drive, please take extra care and remember to drive to the conditions,” it said.