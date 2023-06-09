Timaru's new $25 million Bunnings Warehouse store opening Saturday

Bunnings Warehouse area manager Dean Gick at the new Timaru store that opens on June 10.

After five years of preparation, Timaru’s new $25 million Bunnings Warehouse is set to open it doors tomorrow, in a town its area manager describes as “thriving”.

The store is the fifth business to open at The Showgrounds retail development since March 9.

“It’s exciting to be opening – it’s a great complex,’’ the company’s area manager, Dean Gick said.

“The project has taken four to five years from inception, and we’re thrilled to kick the doors open. There have been no delays.’’

About 80 people had been employed at the new 9500m² store, with the company investing millions into South Canterbury, including support for three community groups.

It is the company’s eighth South Island store, with three in Christchurch, Gick said.

In the past few months, Bunnings staff had built new garden beds and a communal garden for the Family Mental Health Support offices in Timaru. They had also installed new garden beds, and repaired a greenhouse at the Te Aitarakihi Whānau Māra Kai Centre, and installednew garden beds and pavers for the Timaru Mental Health and Support Trust offices.

While Ashburton’s Bunnings Warehouse was one of seven stores closed by the company in 2020, the Timaru store had gone ahead as South Canterbury was a “thriving area’’, Gick said.

“It is a decent sized catchment and the store should do really well here. It’s exciting for the town, and we’re in a great complex,’’ he said.

He was hopeful of a queue of people outside the door on Saturday when the store opened for the first time at 7am.

“Once the word gets around town that we’re open it will be a very busy weekend.’’

The store has a drive-through trade yard, nursery, paint counter, cafe, and children’s playground.

It stocked a wide range of goods including gardening supplies and outdoor furniture, home improvement tools, building supplies, power tools and paint, he said.

With the massive amount of building going on in the region, the company was looking forward to supporting those in the industry and had given them a sneak preview of the business on Thursday night, he said.

“There’s quite a bit of a buzz within the community,’’ Gick said.

He also said there would be a community sausage sizzle at the store every weekend, and he expected that to be booked out quickly.

Bunnings Timaru complex manager Phil Rees said the store would have a range of sustainability initiatives which will reduce the store’s environmental impact including rainwater harvesting for its nursery, energy-efficient LED lighting and a highly efficient comfort heating and cooling system.

Countdown was the first store to open at The Showgrounds, on March 9, followed by Bed Bath and Beyond, Look Sharp, and Black and White Coffee Cartel.

A sign on the Pierre’s Sushi store at the complex says, “Best sushi in Timaru coming soon’’.

It was announced in December 2020 that Redwood Group had purchased the 12-hectare site for the retail development from the Timaru District Council’s holdings company.

News of the sale and three-stage construction plans for the 34,000 sq² development were controversial in some sectors, with concerns the development would hurt the town’s central business district and legal action threatened at one stage.

