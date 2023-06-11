South Canterbury needs new captains for Ranfurly Shield challenge

South Canterbury co-captains Cam Russell and Nick Strachan will both be missing when

South Canterbury will have to challenge for the Ranfurly Shield and chase a third straight Heartland Championship title without its two co-captains from 2022.

The names of co-captains Nick Strachan and Cam Russell, both loose forwards and key performers in an unbeaten Heartland Championship run in 2022, were missing when coach Nigel Walsh named a 35-strong “wider training squad” to prepare for the shield challenge against Wellington on July 19.

Strachan’s absence was expected after the Celtic veteran retired at the end of 2022 with a record 108 games for South Canterbury under his belt.

Russell, who played for Mackenzie, had the honour of scoring the team’s 69th and final try in a record-breaking 2022 season, has left South Canterbury for work.

“He’s moved to the North Island for work on a station up there,” Walsh said.

The veteran coach acknowledged the loss of his co-captains but said he still has a very strong squad that had its first hit out on Wednesday.

“Nick and Cam are missing and Theo Davidson is not 100% sure he can commit, while Henry Bryce has a back injury, but I’m still very pleased with that first hit out.”

Among the 2022 squad members named again are Lisiata Folau, William Wright, Sam Briggs, Miles Medlicott, Zac Saunders, Kalavini Leatigaga, Conor Anderson, Loni Toumohuni, Anthony Amato, Siu Kakala and Clarence Moli.

“Everyone has got that excitement about them,” Walsh said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff South Canterbury rugby coach Nigel Walsh is excited about the upcoming Ranfurly Shield against Wellington. (File photo)

“There are some new boys including Finlay Joyce from Temuka.”

Joyce, a loose forward for the Timaru Boys’ High School First XV, moved to Christchurch to play but Walsh said he has comeback to Temuka this year and was playing well.

“There is a good base there ... some exciting players coming through.”

Walsh said while the squad would be training once a week, the players also had their individual strength and conditioning programmes to follow through to the challenge which falls in the middle of the senior club championship play-offs.

“It is a bit messy. The squad will be rested before the semifinals for the clubs.”

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Defending champions South Canterbury defeat Whanganui 47-36 in Heartland rugby's Meads Cup final in sun-soaked Pleasant Point.

Walsh said the squad would regather the Monday after the club semifinals, head to Wellington on July 18 for the game on July 19.

Walsh said Wellington, the shield holders and NPC champions, “are going to be a very tough opponent, we know that”.

“We are not sure what sort of side we will face ... the All Blacks are away, the NZ XV flies out around that time.

“So were are not sure who will face, but we have a lot of respect for them.

“Obviously they had a very good season in 2022.

“We are going to give it our best ... we will not come away with any what ifs.”

The challenge against Wellington will be South Canterbury’s second in two years after being beaten 38-20 by Hawke’s Bay in June 2022. South Canterbury qualified for the challenge by winning the Heartland Championship.

The Ranfurly Shield wider training squad is:

Tokomaata Fakatava, Vaka Taelega, Taufa Hala’ufia, Garrett Casey, Apitoni Toi, Graison Dale, Senio Samisoni, Anderson, Junior Faavae, Amato, Bryce, Paula Moli, Etienne van Zyl, Tangi Savelio, Timote Tuipolotu, Joyce, Kakala, Toumohuni, Davidson, Wright, Faalele Iosua, Briggs, Medlicott, Paula Fifita, Malakai Uasi, Saunders, C Moli, Zach McKay, Leatigaga, Peala Matakaiongo, Sireli Buliruarua, Lisiate Folau, Daniel Patterson, Simote.