Rookie coach celebrates playing milestone as Waimate's winning ways continue in club rugby

Waimate player-coach Miles Medlicott (second from right) in the thick of the action against Harlequins in the South Canterbury senior club rugby match at Ashbury Park, Timaru, on Saturday.

It has been a big few days for Waimate rugby’s senior player-coach Miles Medlicott.

The veteran first five-eighth made his 150th senior appearance for the club on Saturday in an 88-19 romp over Harlequins to stretch Waimate’s unbeaten 2023 season to eight games, and then on Monday he celebrated his 32nd birthday.

Medlicott’s senior debut was in 2010 against Old Boys.

“I think it was a wooden spoon game.”

He remembers having a late try scrubbed out by a touch judge that would have won the match for Waimate.

Medilicott has no idea how long he will keep playing.

“I love the mates, the people you meet and the friendships you make.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Waimate winger Apete Naikoroin the clear as heading for the tryline against Harlequins in the South Canterbury senior club rugby match at Ashbury Park, Timaru on Saturday.

Exemplifying his dedication to the club was his decision to continue on after an operation to fuse his neck two years ago.

“I had a disc removed and a piece of hip bone fused in their. It is shoulder height so it is protected.”

It is his first year coaching, having ended up in the role after the club had no applications.

“In the past I have helped out the coaches but this time no one put their name forward,” he said, adding that it was with encouragement from some older club members.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Waimate fullback Kegan Weir is wrapped up by Harlequin tacklers in their South Canterbury senior club rugby match at Ashbury Park, Timaru, on Saturday.

“I’m enjoying it ... we are bouncing ideas off of each other.”

However, on the field decisions were made by the captain Tokoma’ata Fakatava and vice-captain Theo Davidson.

“They can ask if they want to, but they make the calls.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Waimate second five-eighth Clarence Moli looks to evade the Harlequins defence during the South Canterbury senior club rugby match at Ashbury Park, Timaru, on Saturday.

Waimate’s unbeaten run will have expectations rising in the town that a senior championship title drought stretching back to 1995 can finally be overcome. Waimate has lost four of the past six grand finals.

Medlicott puts this season’s form down to “everyone buying in at the start of the season”.

“The focus is on having fun and enjoying training ... there is also a lot of effort on fitness and that is beginning to show … everyone is pretty happy.

“We are confident, but it is very much one step at a time.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Waimate’s Jack Farrell looks to break clear of the Harlequins defence during the South Canterbury senior club rugby match played at Ashbury Park, Timaru, on Saturday.

Medlicott’s wasn’t the only player milestone on Saturday with loose forward Eafou Tagiaia winning his 100th cap.

Waimate led Harlequins 33-7 at halftime after running in five tries and followed that up with nine more in the second half.

The tries were shared around with nine players dotting down and no one getting more than two. Medlicott did not get on the scoresheet but Tagiaia scored a try and successfully converted it.

In other matches Geraldine-Old Boys recorded their first win, downing Pleasant Point 29-26, and defending champions Celtic beat Mackenzie 26-13.

The Geraldine-OB victory was not enough to lift them off the bottom of the table.

Points after eight rounds: Waimate 39, Temuka 34, Celtic 31, Harlequins 21, Mackenzie 8, Pleasant Point 8, Old Boys/Geraldine 7.