Timaru District Council re-negotiates $18.4m utilities maintenance work extension

The council is re-negotiating its contract with City Care Limited, known as contact 2080. (File photo)

An $18.4 million, four-year extension to maintain the Timaru District Council's utilities is expected to be approved on Tuesday.

The re-negotiated contract with City Care Limited (CCL) - known as contract 2080 - also has a discretionary further two year extension built in, a report to the council's tenders and procurement committee says.

Such an extension will be able to be approved at the discretion of the council's chief executive.

The council's principal three waters specialist, Grant Hall, and water services reticulation engineer Gerard Cody, penned the report which says there is "no financial or rating impact and low impact on people with the level of service remaining the same or improving".

The council's drainage and water team have been re-negotiating the extension's term.

The schemes included within the scope of contract 2080 are: Urban water supplies, Timaru, Geraldine, Peel Forest, Pleasant Point, Temuka and Winchester; rural water supplies, Downlands, Upper Pareora, Beautiful Valley, Rangitata Huts, Orari, Strathonea Huts, Seadown and Te Moana; sewerage (urban), Timaru, Geraldine, Temuka and Pleasant Point; stormwater (urban), Timaru, Geraldine, Pleasant Point and Temuka; stormwater (rural), Cave, Milford-Ohapi and Winchester.

“The area of greatest proposed change to the contract is the update of an agreement to deliver small capital works projects. This generally consists of the renewal and upgrading of small diameter water mains,” the report says.

“The procurement method of incorporating negotiated unit rates for capital works is a common industry standard in this type of contract, enabling the fast tracking of capital build. This methodology is currently successfully utilised in the Timaru District Council road maintenance contract.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Timaru District Council’s Te Ana Wai Water Treatment Plant for the Downlands scheme near Albury opened in July 2022.

The report says a package of work up to a value of $1m per annum for capital works is included in the contract, comprised of acceptable market unit rates within approved budgets.

“This is an increase from $500,000 per annum which is part of the current contract."

The outline tables two options, but the preferred one says "approve the proposed negotiated contract extension terms and conditions for the extension of the contract for a four-year period from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2027.

“At an estimated annual sum of $4.6m the total contract value over the four-year period would be $18.4m (excluding GST).”

The report also says “there is sufficient funding available in current and proposed budgets for the four-year contract extension plus a two-year discretionary period contract extension”.

Also under consideration was the recent Government announcement regarding the 3Waters reform that has increased the number of proposed water entities.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty were in Greytown, Wairarapa on April 13, 2023, to announce a change to the Government's "Three Waters" reforms, including a change of the policy's name.

“Timaru District would be part of Entity I that includes the Canterbury and West Coast regions and part of Tasman and Marlborough regions to include the areas of the Ngai Tahu Takiwa.

“The Government has also extended the proposed Entities implementation dates to July 2026 or sooner rather than the initial proposal of July 2024.

“This contract will transfer to the new water entity should they be implemented.

“The initial contract extension previously approved by the committee was on the basis of the potential 2024 entity implementation date.

“With the Government timeframe extension an option for a further contract extension is also proposed should the 3Waters reform proceed.”