Knitters continue Timaru record attempt in honour of former library manager

Daniela Franco and Nancy Lawrence take part in the World Knit in Public Day celebration at the Timaru District Library on Saturday.

Finishing a grand plan to create the world’s largest blanket fort was the focus for those who turned out to celebrate World Knit in Public Day at Timaru’s library on Saturday.

Timaru’s former library manager Adele Hewlett launched the project in 2021, but died in May before the ambitious project had been completed.

Speaking about the late Hewlett’s work during a recent Timaru District Council meeting, mayor Nigel Bowen said she had introduced a short stories’ vending machine for children and adults, and Books for You for housebound services, delivering books through Covid.

But, Bowen said he had a clear favourite – her attempt to break the world record for the world’s largest blanket fort and he issued a challenge to the district’s knitters.

The project simply had to be delivered for Hewlett’s legacy, he said.

“It’s up to us to get this one finished for her – peggy squares and blanket forts.’’

The day was celebrated in Timaru and Waimate, with those in Waimate invited to bring their own creations, while Timaru knitters were asked to knit more peggy squares.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Brenda Smith, right, who is legally blind, takes part in a World Knit in Public Day celebration at the Timaru District Library beside Nancy Lawrence.

Timaru’s Brenda Smith, who is legally blind, was one of those who obliged.

Blind for much of her life, Smith started knitting as an eight-year-old.

She said her mother taught her stitches, and she has made a jumper every year since.

To get around not being able to see knitting patterns, her carer reads the pattern aloud.

“I am really lucky to have a carer who is also a knitter," Smith said.

Smith said the event also helped her knitting.

“I learnt a lot of new techniques and I also happened to sit beside the chairwoman of the Blind and Low Vision NZ South Canterbury.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Lesley Wallace and Haidee Woods, of Mid and South Canterbury Volunteering, take part in the World Knit in Public Day at the Timaru District Library on Saturday.

Waimate District Council senior librarian Tony Morton said the event attracted 12 people, including two children.

“The turnout was similar to our expectation, but having children participate was a lovely and welcome addition,” Morton said.

“The feedback from the attendees was overwhelmingly positive. It reinforces Council’s commitment to invest in community spaces like the library.”

The events were run by Timaru District Council Libraries and Volunteering Mid and South Canterbury.