Woman's drinking led to five charges in two days

Mary-Ann Louise Ainge’s drinking led to her being sentenced on five charges in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

A drink-driving 45-year-old woman under an order not to drink liquor was more than five times the excess blood alcohol limit when she crashed through a fence in a 50kph section of road works in Timaru.

The dangerous and drink-driving of Mary-Ann Louise Ainge on December 8, 2022, led to three other charges a day later that also stemmed from drinking alcohol as the Gore woman appeared for sentencing before Judge Campbell Savage in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

Ainge was driving with a blood alcohol level of 319 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood on Gleniti Rd, Timaru, a normal 80kph area that was reduced to 50kph because of road works. The legal limit for a driver over 20 is 50mg per 100ml.

Ainge has previous drink-driving convictions from 2009 (in Timaru) and 2015 (in Gore) and her drinking of alcohol before driving on December 8, 2022, in Timaru, was also in breach of her release conditions.

READ MORE:

* Drunk driver leaves passenger trapped in vehicle after crash

* Reparation payments for damage caused in stolen car's crash to take 10 years



The vehicle she was driving crossed the centre line on a slight bend.

“She has crashed through a deer fence post at speed destroying the front end of the vehicle she was driving,” the summary of facts said.

“The homeowner who had been gardening in that area had only just moved from where the vehicle crashed.”

The next day Ainge was intoxicated at Timaru’s Probation Office in breach of her release conditions and arrested by two police officers and put in a patrol vehicle.

As one officer attempted to put her seatbelt on, Ainge attempted to get out and kicked a constable in his chest with both of her feet.

1 NEWS Experts say social expectations around alcohol are changing. (Video first published January 2023.)

Ainge was aggressive and continued to resist at the Timaru police station, and she managed to thrust a knee into another constable’s right thigh.

Tiffany McRae, the defendant’s lawyer, said Ainge knew she wasn’t supposed to be drinking and had gone to the Probation Service offices to tell them.

”She wanted to be up front about the drinking,” McRae said.

Ainge, who had been in custody for five months, had pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting officers, drink-driving third or subsequent and dangerous driving at an earlier court appearance.

McRae said the high level of alcohol was acknowledged, and the aggravating features were that there was an accident and damaged property.

McRae said Ainge was offering to pay $300 as an emotional harm payment, and she was “very lucky the situation was not more serious”.

Judge Savage, in opting for community detention and supervision, acknowledged the part that alcohol has played in Ainge’s latest, and earlier, offending.

“I don’t underestimate the battle you have in front of you,” Judge Savage said.

There was debate over how community detention and supervision could be imposed with the suitable sentencing address being in a remote village of the Waitaki District.

Judge Savage said the pre-sentence report said the best place for Ainge was with her sister. The defendant told the judge that the village was “like my sober place”.

“I’ve often gone there to chill out. It is an amazing place for me. It is somewhere I’m comfortable and don’t feel I have to drink to fit in.”

Ainge received three months’ community detention, 12 months’ supervision, was disqualified from driving for 28 days after which she must apply for an Alcohol Interlock Licence and then after that a zero alcohol licence.