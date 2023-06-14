Police warn of rise in opportunistic thefts from vehicles in Timaru

Constable Richard Davis said, in most cases, the windows have been damaged to gain access to vehicles.

Police are warning the Timaru community to be vigilant following a number of opportunistic thefts from vehicles this week, and say they will have an increased presence in response.

Constable Richard Davis said up to five cars had been broken into overnight Monday and Tuesday around Arthur, Kauri, Selwyn, Rathmore and Glamis streets and Matai Cres.

Davis said items including tools, sporting equipment, clothing and sleeping bags had been taken.

In most cases, the windows have been damaged to gain access to the vehicles, he said.

READ MORE:

* Bed Bath and Beyond to close Timaru CBD store

* Person in critical condition following crash on SH1 near Rangitātā

* Ex-Gloriavale shepherd sentenced to community detention has spent enough time 'living in chains', judge says



The ignition of one vehicle was also damaged, and Davis said it looked like those responsible attempted to steal it. In the case of another vehicle, the glovebox had been rummaged through, but they had left empty-handed, he said.

There was also a report of tools being stolen from the back of a property on Craigie Ave overnight on Friday, he said.

Police advise the community to keep personal items out of view, try to keep vehicles off the road, instal good lighting and CCTV.

Investigations into all the thefts are ongoing and Davis said police patrols will be increased around town.