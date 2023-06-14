Safety signals not working at SH1 intersection before serious crash

One person was flown to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition after the crash involving a truck and two cars at the Rangitata intersection.

Flashing lights warning of oncoming turning traffic were not working at an intersection on State Highway 1 where a person was seriously injured at Rangitata on Tuesday.

The intersection of SH1 and SH79, which was a hot spot for crashes and near misses, underwent major safety upgrades in 2019 after multiple crashes at the site.

One person was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition, and two people were taken to Ashburton Hospital with moderate injuries following the crash involving a truck and two cars at the intersection on Tuesday afternoon.

One person was trapped following the crash and had to be extricated by Fire and Emergency NZ crews.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency maintenance contract manager John Keenan said since the safety upgrade, he was not aware of any serious injury crashes at the intersection.

However, a non-injury crash a couple of months ago did serious damage to a variable speed zone signage control box at the intersection, he said.

“That is why the warning sign with a lowered speed would not have been operating yesterday.

MYTCHALL BRANSGROVE/STUFF Rangitata resident Cor Bot talks about the dangers of the intersection at State Highway 1 and 79 just as a near-miss occurs.(Video first published February 2, 2019).

Keenan said the electronic sign warns motorists on SH1 to slow to 60kph when a vehicle is approaching the intersection from SH79 and when a vehicle is turning onto SH79 from SH1 while travelling south.

“The aim of the intersection speed zone is to reduce speeds so if there is a crash, the outcome is survivable.

“The repair crew is due to visit the site next week. A new electronics system box has had to be rebuilt, not a straightforward swap out,” he said.

DOUG FIELD/STUFF Three people were injured, one seriously, in a collision between a truck and SUV at the intersection in 2019 before the upgrade was completed.

An upgrade of the intersection, which is the turnoff to Geraldine, Tekapo and Aoraki/Mt Cook, was announced in 2017, as part of a $22.5 million government roll-out to improve national road safety.

In 2019, while Stuff was filming an interview with concerned residents, a near miss between a truck and a car was recorded in the background.

At the time, one Rangitata resident estimated she would see around “25 near misses a day”.

In 2014, three tourists died after failing to stop at the intersection, and in April 2019 three people were injured, one seriously after a collision between a car and truck.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Police have confirmed the Serious Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.

A police spokesperson said the Serious Crash Unit had attended the scene of Tuesday’s crash and an investigation into the circumstances of it was under way.

A Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury spokesperson said they were unable to provide an update of the condition of the patients.