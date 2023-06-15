Woman told cannabis dealing will not be tolerated

Community detention and supervision were imposed on a Temuka woman when she was sentenced on cannabis-related charges in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday. (File photo)

A Temuka woman was told that dealing in cannabis "in that way you have" would not be tolerated, when she appeared in the Timaru District Court for sentencing on Tuesday.

Anna Rangi-Marie Joe, 38, who had pleaded guilty, along with a co-offender, to charges of cultivating, possessing and supplying cannabis on March 16, 2023, was told by Judge Campbell Savage that she had "come into offending very late in life".

Judge Campbell also accepted that had Joe not formed a relationship with her former partner she "may have been unlikely to have appeared before the court".

"But you are a big girl, and you did take on the role that has been described to you, and you have acknowledged."

Joe and Reihana Richard Timo, 37, were arrested after police executed a search warrant on their property having recovered four parcels containing 126gms of cannabis that had been delivered to a Post Shop by one of the defendants.

The Summary of Facts said a property search uncovered cannabis cultivation, identified two plants and about 377g of cannabis.

Judge Savage said he did not see Joe as a person who was likely to become a fixture in the courts.

"However, given the nature of the offending you have admitted, it does require some denunciation.

"With drugs in the community, the court has an obligation to try and stop that.

"It has to send a signal that dealing in cannabis in the way that you have is not going to be tolerated."

Judge Savage said the court also "had to balance that with a responsibility to impose the least restrictive sentence that's available to me".

Joe was sentenced to two months community detention and six months supervision.