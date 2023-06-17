Timaru business owner thankful for community support ahead of lifesaving transplant

Mandy Mclennan at her Washdyke business de Brew Espresso Bar in May. This week she had pretreatment for a stem cell transplant.

The Love Your Local Awards, presented by Pure South, celebrate the hospitality people and places that bring life and personality to our neighbourhoods. Go to stuff.co.nz/loveyourlocal to vote for your most-loved local and go in the draw to win a Restaurant Association voucher.

As she prepares for lifesaving surgery, Mandy Mclennan feels like all of Timaru is backing her, providing “heart-warming’’ support.

The 41-year-old, who owns popular de Brew Espresso Bar in Washdyke, will have a stem cell transplant in the coming days, after being diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia two-and-a-half years ago.

She began a coffee cart business in the industrial area 15 months ago, which has now expanded into a takeaway food business, from Monday to Friday, with regular pop-up nights as well, and she recently purchased a larger trailer to cater at bigger events.

READ MORE:

* Hampers given to South Canterbury frontline workers in appreciation of their work

* Over 30 operations and counting to save renal patient

* Auckland measles outbreak: fear of infection shaping families' day-to-day life



However, she has closed the business for the foreseeable future, having had pretreatment for her surgery on Wednesday, and is waiting for a call-up in the next few days, after tests, for her transplant.

“I’m resting up at the moment, and am isolating, so I’ve closed the business for at least a couple of weeks,’’ Mclennan said.

While she had hoped her partner and daughter would run the business while she was recuperating, circumstances had changed, and she said the family had decided to lower the risk of contamination coming into the household for the most important part of the recovery process.

In the meantime, the community has rallied around Mclennan with a fundraising page set-up, and on Saturday and Sunday a garage sale will be held at 54A Harper St, with all funds going to her.

Her mother, who lives in Wairuna, Otago, had also recently hosted a garage sale in honour of her daughter, with the community getting behind the fundraiser, donating onions and sausages for a sausage sizzle.

“It’s not just our tiny town offering support,’’ Mclennan said.

“It’s just awesome.’’

While it had been difficult to accept the help and support of strangers at first, Mclennan said it was positive to see how kind members of the community are.

“It’s been really heart-warming.

“I didn’t realise how much people have such kind hearts.’’

It was not just financial donations either, she said.

PETER MEECHAM/STUFF Eat NZ chief executive Angela Clifford visits South Town Club in Christchurch to celebrate Love Your Local - a celebration of our favourite local venues.

“People coming out to the business would wish me well and say if there was anything I needed, they could drop it off.’’

The support had helped “immensely’’ and helped her keep afloat while she is off work, she said.

“It means I can take a bit of time and get myself right [after the transplant].’’

While it could take up to 12 months to build her immunity back up, Mclennan said she would not be off work for that long and an engineer had built a perspex screen for her cart, meaning she could go back to work she was ready, and remain in her own “bubble’’.

“It will be hard to be away. I love being there and the people.

“The support has been amazing, and I feel like I have a big community behind me. I feel like all of Timaru is behind me as I get through this.’’

Mclennan was in a leadership position at South Canterbury business VIP Packaging, and in charge of 35 staff when she became unwell.

Thinking she had glandular fever, she went to her doctor and following tests was diagnosed with the cancer.

Following many treatments, Mclennan finished her job and a food cart for lease “popped up’’, so she decided to step out of her comfort zone and take over the lease.

The business has since gone from strength-to-strength, but Mclennan recently discovered the cancer had spread.