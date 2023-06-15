Police yet to lay any charges over vehicle vandalism in Timaru

Timaru councillor and radio host Owen 'OJ' Jackson said the damage to his car will cost him $1400 to repair.

No charges have been laid following reports of damage to more than 40 vehicles across Timaru, with police saying they do not have enough evidence to do so.

Residents started reporting smashed windscreens and windows in vehicles parked on streets around Timaru on May 19, with 17 reports made between then and May 21.

By May 26, the number of vehicles damaged had reached 36 and by June 1, police confirmed they were investigating more than 40 reports.

On Thursday, Senior Constable Jeff Brown, of Timaru, said three people had been spoken to in relation to the vandalism.

READ MORE:

* Positive lines of inquiry as police hunt Timaru window smashers

* Woman crushed between two cars and police car attacked after boy racers gather in New Plymouth

* Timaru teenager admits two arson charges



However, he said, “at this stage, police have not been able to lay any charges in relation to these offences due to insufficient evidence”.

“We would like to thank the community for providing information that assisted in police’s investigation. However, the reports have been filed pending further lines of enquiry.”

Brown said police will continue to act on any new information received, and urged anyone with information to come forward.

He earlier said the number of vehicles targeted could be much higher, with other parts of the vehicles possibly hit by rocks.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Daniel Johnstone, of Glass Specialists Timaru, removes the remains of a broken window in a car vandalised.

The vandalism had had a massive community impact, he said, with many of those affected not insured following the November 2019 hailstorm.

“It’s a pain, and all at someone’s expense.’’

“At this point police are going to refer on insurance companies or small claims (for those without insurance),” Brown said on Thursday.

SUPPLIED/STUFF Supplied security footage which appears to show the occupants of a car throwing a rock at the window of a parked car in Timaru.

In late May, a Timaru resident said they believed CCTV footage captured outside their home clearly showed the rear window of his neighbour’s car being smashed, including audio of the breakage.

“You can hear them smash something else, just down the road,” the resident said at the time.

Information on the incidents can be provided to police on 105 referencing file number 230522/9295.