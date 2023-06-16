Timaru's $8.3m Fraser Park redevelopment impresses NZ Rugby boss

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson talks about the Fraser Park development in Timaru and its plan for the game in the Heartland areas.

The $8.3 million redevelopment of Timaru's Fraser Park into a multi-sports facility is "a great nod to innovation", New Zealand Rugby's chief executive Mark Robinson says.

"Oh, it's incredible isn't it?," Robinson said during a site visit to the headquarters of the 2021 and 2022 Heartland champions that has, in the past, been solely dedicated to rugby but will take several other codes onboard when it is finished in early 2024.

“It is the first time I have had the chance to get down here and have a look around, and it is an incredible amount of work, incredible how the community is coming together.

“It sounds like it’s very close to having all the support that it needs ... I would encourage everyone in the region to get in behind this just that little bit more.

New Zealand Rugby would be having a look to see how it could offer support, Robinson said.

“We love the fact that it is a multi-sport facility and communities like this that are reimagining the way that sport can exist within their communities.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Checking out the progress on the $8m redevelopment of Fraser Park are, from left, South Canterbury Rugby Union (SCRU) chief executive Tim Hyde-Smith, SCRU board chairman Grant Norton, New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson and Fraser Park Community Trust chair Brent Isbister.

"We have to think differently and this is a great nod to innovation and community involvement right across the region. It's hugely exciting.”

South Canterbury Rugby Union chief executive Tim Hyde-Smith said the redevelopment project, which will include a new playing surface of natural and artificial grass, was "coming along nicely" and described Robinson's visit as "very successful".

JOHN BISSET/Stuff An aerial view of work on the Fraser Park redevelopment. Picture taken May 25, 2023.

"We were able to put our views on Heartland union issues about what's needed and required," Hyde-Smith said.

Among those issues were seeking more connect in the game at teenage, junior, girls and women's rugby levels.

Robinson said NZR was excited about the way Heartland unions seemed to be coming back from the impact of Covid in recent times.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Defending champions South Canterbury defeat Whanganui 47-36 in Heartland rugby's Meads Cup final in sun-soaked Pleasant Point. Video first published October 10, 2022.

"Clearly when we look across the country at the moment some of the greatest stories we are having around participation and increase in levels of involvement in the game are coming out of Heartland unions, so it is amazing to see that.

"Obviously the competition that runs in the Heartlands is hugely popular and makes for some amazing rivalries right across the country, so we love the images that come out of the competition at that time of the year.

"We have a mantra at the moment to try and reimagine the game off the back of Covid again so that anything we can partner with that looks at doing things differently, having to change to respond to changing societies, family dynamics and communities around the country we are all up for those conversations."

Robinson agreed that Fraser Park would be a great home for the Ranfurly Shield again after the Meads Cup holders challenge Wellington, in the capital city, in July.

“Get it down here,” he said of the Log O Wood, which South Canterbury last held in 1974 and challenged for in 2022, losing 38-20 to Hawke's Bay.

“Good luck, it will be a big game won’t it? And it will be a real highlight for the team to have an opportunity to do well up there so best of luck.”