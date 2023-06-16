Cycling NZ signs national elite road champs to Timaru

Cycling South Canterbury vice president, Amy Hollamby talks about the region being named to host the New Zealand elite road cycling championships in February 2024.

South Canterbury is emerging as the centre of New Zealand’s major road cycling events with confirmation the 2024 Elite Road National Championships will be in the region in February.

Cycling New Zealand announced on Friday that the championships are returning to the South Island for the first time in a decade and comes hot on the wheels of the 2023 and 2019 national age group championships being held in the Waimate and Timaru districts.

The decision means top NZ men’s and women’s professionals like George Bennett, Patrick Bevin, Dion Smith, Niamh Fisher-Black, Georgia Williams, Ally Woolaston and South Canterbury's own Shane Archbold, could be lining up in February.

It will be the fourth time that South Canterbury cycling has hosted these championships, the last time being 26 years ago at Pleasant Point.

Cycling South Canterbury president Darren Cuthbertson said the decision was "recognition of our ability to run events to a high standard, and we’re confident that all club members will help play a part in making this event a success as well".

“We are excited to see the elite riders back on our roads...

"It’s our chance to see the ‘best of the best’ in New Zealand road racing and hopefully inspire the next generation of champions locally.”

CSC vice-president Amy Hollamby said it was a huge event for the region and all the races are to be livestreamed.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Cycling South Canterbury Vice President, Amy Hollamby, says the club’s equipment, technology, knowledge and support of volunteers increases the ability to run big events.

“I can’t wait to see the rural roads come alive with supporters cheering on the riders. With the success of the age group road nationals in April, this is a follow-on to raise the bar even higher.”

Hollamby said the club is so well-equipped, from volunteers through to equipment, technology and a high-level of STMS (site traffic manager supervisors) knowledge.

‘’That makes it relatively easier for us to be able to run an event.

“That's when I thought the elites haven't been in the South Island, and particuarly Timaru, for a long time so how cool would it be to have it coming in to our region.”

Hollamby said she mentioned the club could be interested in the elite event during a debrief on the age group champs.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Cycling South Canterbury’s fully-equipped traffic management support vehicle.

“I don't think they had considered us, however, obviously they thought about it a bit, and they came back to ask how serious we were. It has all sort of gone from there.”

The courses have not been confirmed with Hollamby saying they had a couple in mind and wanted them to be closer to Timaru so people could come out and watch.

“Someone has also sown seeds of another course that takes in a couple of our bigger hills.”

CNZ events director, Chris Christensen said South Canterbury is a traditional cycling stronghold.

“The road courses are well regarded as tough tests for our leading riders, and there is such a significant history for the sport in this region, as well as dedicated and capable personnel in the club to host our elite championships.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Cycling South Canterbury vice president, Amy Hollamby, checks out some of the club’s traffic management resources as it prepares to host the NZ elite road nationals in February.

Christensen said dates will be finalised in the coming weeks with racing in under-19, under-23 and elite categories.

“It will be in February but as we are moving into Olympic year, we are awaiting final dates of key events involving our elite riders to ensure we can attract the strongest possible fields to Timaru.”

The region has developed several world-class riders, with the likes of Colin Ryan, and his son Marc – a multiple Commonwealth Games and Olympic medallist – along with Olympians Dylan Kennett, Holly Edmondston and Archbold, who is a current World Tour rider for Bora Hansgrohe.

The region has featured national road champions with Edmondston winning in 2019, Archbold in 2020, while Heath Blackgrove won national titles in 2003 and 2004.

The national championships were first staged in South Canterbury in 1984, won by the great Jack Swart, with double Olympian (summer and winter) Chris Nicholson prevailing in 1991 while five-time national champion Gordon McCauley won his first title in Timaru in 1997.