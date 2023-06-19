Love Your Local: Swinging into action at the Ascot

Ascot Sportshouse and Eatery in Washdyke has a new golf simulator.

After working in the hospitality industry for eight years, Naresh Sharma took a leap of faith and purchased the Ascot Sportshouse and Eatery in Timaru last August.

Now, he says the biggest challenge the business faces day-to-day is juggling costs and the pricing for the food and drinks they offer.

“Prices are going up, and you have to provide customers with affordable food and drinks and that’s one of the biggest challenges.”

Sharma, 29, said he spent a week in Timaru, looking around town before purchasing the tavern in the industrial suburb of Washdyke.

“I was working in hospitality for eight years in Feilding and this business came on the market. The previous owner was a really good friend, and he sold it to me.

“Like any other hospitality business I was looking at what sort of clientele we get, and I had to research everything like the sales and the business turnovers.

“The main focus now for the business is to bring something new to the people of Timaru, like virtual golf which we started last week.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Naresh Sharma says he does not try to be a boss or an owner to his staff, instead treating them like family.

His advice to anyone wanting to purchase a business was to be knowledgeable in the business they plan on purchasing, and to look at the marketing.

“Don't jump into it, and listen to your customer base.”

In hospitality, Sharma said good service and good food were the keys to success .

The business was a popular stop for truck drivers as it was a one-stop option with good parking, motel rooms and breakfast, lunch and dinner service. He now wants to expand that to entertainment, with the indoor virtual golf already proving popular.

Sharma said he saw there was nothing like it in Timaru, and they had been fully booked on Friday.

“In the future we may think about more things to add in if I see there is a need for it in Timaru.

“I’m always willing to expand.”

He said he treats his staff members like family, and was appreciative of the good job they have been doing.

His favourite part of the job? Meeting new people every day.