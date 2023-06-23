Hallelujah: Scaffolding starts coming down from Timaru's St Mary's Church

The spires atop Timaru's St Mary's Church are now back in place.

More than two-and-a-half years since it was put up, the scaffolding has started coming down from Timaru’s 137-year-old St Mary’s Church, and it is welcome news for parishioners.

The church had been undergoing earthquake repairs for almost a decade, and became the largest stone church in the Christchurch Anglican Diocese after the Christchurch Cathedral fell in the 2011 earthquake.

It was encased in scaffolding for 32 months as strengthening work took place on the 32-metre tower.

But now four new two-metre high stone pinnacles have been reinstalled on the tower, the originals taken down after the 2011 earthquake for safety reasons after one of the four stone pieces came crashing to the ground.

Timaru Construction’s Graham Cadigan said construction work on the church was now complete, and now the stone was being cleaned, and moss treatment being applied to the exterior of the building.

“There is just minor construction work and a site tidy after the scaffolding is removed [to go],’’ Cadigan said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The four pinnacles are back on Timaru’s St Mary’s Church.

Church Property Trustees general manager Gavin Holley said the project began in late 2017 and involved two stages.

“This second stage has taken a little over three years to reach completion,’’ Holley said.

“The full cost of the project from 2017 until now is about $3 million.’’

The cost of that work had been met by insurance funds and a significant contribution from the parish, he said.

He said CPT thanked the parish, contractors, consultants, the Timaru District Council and “everyone else who has played a part in this important project”.

St Mary’s Church the Venerable Ben Randall said it was great to see the scaffolding coming down.

“The parishioners and I are excited to see the gradual uncovering of the tower; and it’s looking fantastic,’’ he said.

“It feels as though every day, as I come down to the church or am walking about town, that the tower will suddenly catch my eye in a different way, and I’ll see something new.

“The quality of the workmanship and the care that has gone into the restoration and strengthening is evident, and I’m filled with gratitude to see the tower project coming to a successful conclusion”.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The church is a landmark in Timaru’s CBD.

He said one of the most exciting things was the idea that the church would no longer look like a construction site.

“It never ceases to amaze me, how many people-about-town think that because they see scaffolding, the church is closed-for-business.

“In reality, we’ve been back worshipping in St Mary’s for over three years now, but seeing the scaffolding can give people the wrong impression.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming people in whose curiosity is stirred at seeing the restored tower, and who want to explore what St Mary’s has to offer.’’

He said having the carved and strengthened pinnacles returned to the top of the tower was also a positive.

“You’ll see that the pinnacles are adorned with carved ornaments looking slightly like hooks.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The pinnacles are adorned with carved ornaments in imitation of a bishop’s crozier, symbolising the church’s pastoral care of the community.

“These crockets are carved on churches in imitation of a bishop's crozier, and they symbolise and remind us of the church’s pastoral care and our continuing prayer for everyone in the Timaru community.”

The church was closed for more than three years around 2012 after engineers deemed the church earthquake-prone following the 2010 earthquake. During that time St Mary’s parishioners used the chapel at Craighead Diocesan School.

The congregation attended a service at the church for the first time in about three years on June 28, 2015.

The church was then closed for six months for earthquake strengthening in 2017.