Cold weather doesn't stop those taking part in events at Caroline Bay in Timaru
The temperature may have only hit a high of 11C in Timaru on Sunday, but that didn’t stop two groups taking part in annual events in the chilly waters of Caroline Bay.
The Timaru Seido Karate Club held its annual beach training on Sunday, taking part in exercises on the sand before hitting the water, and just hours before the town’s annual mid-winter swim took place.
Sandra Wiggins, of the Timaru Seido Karate Club, said the club had been running the annual beach training for more than 40 years.
READ MORE:
* From commerce to conservation, man of many talents hits the magic 500 club
* Timaru beach karate tradition dedicated to former master
* From 'forever fearful' to a no-quit Black Belt: How taking her kids to karate changed a mum's life
“We started yesterday with a grading in the afternoon,’’ Wiggins said.
A student from the Geraldine dojo was promoted following the grading.
Everyone came together on the beach on Sunday morning at 10am and went into the water before going back to the dojo for something to eat, Wiggins said.
Meanwhile, brave souls took part in the Timaru Mid Winter Swim on Caroline Bay two hours later.
Kicking off at noon on Sunday, participants were invited to get dressed up and take part in the swim.