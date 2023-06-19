Mum of three among victims of Canterbury triple fatal crash ... read more

Cold weather doesn't stop those taking part in events at Caroline Bay in Timaru

14:41, Jun 19 2023
JOHN BISSET/STUFF
The Timaru Seido Karate Club held its annual beach training at the weekend.

The temperature may have only hit a high of 11C in Timaru on Sunday, but that didn’t stop two groups taking part in annual events in the chilly waters of Caroline Bay.

The Timaru Seido Karate Club held its annual beach training on Sunday, taking part in exercises on the sand before hitting the water, and just hours before the town’s annual mid-winter swim took place.

Sandra Wiggins, of the Timaru Seido Karate Club, said the club had been running the annual beach training for more than 40 years.

“We started yesterday with a grading in the afternoon,’’ Wiggins said.

A student from the Geraldine dojo was promoted following the grading.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff
Everyone came together on the beach on Sunday morning at 10am and went into the water before going back to the dojo for something to eat, Wiggins said.

Meanwhile, brave souls took part in the Timaru Mid Winter Swim on Caroline Bay two hours later.

Kicking off at noon on Sunday, participants were invited to get dressed up and take part in the swim.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff
Karate training

JOHN BISSET/Stuff
JOHN BISSET/Stuff
JOHN BISSET/Stuff
JOHN BISSET/Stuff
JOHN BISSET/Stuff
JOHN BISSET/Stuff
Timaru Mid Winter Swim

JOHN BISSET/Stuff
JOHN BISSET/Stuff
JOHN BISSET/Stuff
JOHN BISSET/Stuff
JOHN BISSET/Stuff
